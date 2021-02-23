Genmab Publishes 2020 Annual Report

Company Announcement



Copenhagen, Denmark; February 23, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today the publication of its Annual Report for 2020. Below is a summary of business progress in 2020, financial performance for the year and the financial outlook for 2021. The full report is attached as a PDF file and can be found on the investor section of the company’s website, www.genmab.com /investors .

Conference Call

Genmab will hold a conference call in English to discuss the full year results for 2020 today, February 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm CET, 5:00 pm GMT or noon EST. To join the call dial +1 631 913 1422 (U.S. participants) or +44 3333 000804 (international participants) and provide conference code 82034909.