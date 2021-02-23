Genmab Publishes 2020 Annual Report
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, Denmark; February 23, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today the publication of its Annual Report for 2020. Below is a summary of business progress in 2020, financial performance for the year and the financial outlook for 2021. The full report is attached as a PDF file and can be found on the investor section of the company’s website, www.genmab.com/investors.
Conference Call
Genmab will hold a conference call in English to discuss the full year results for 2020 today, February 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm CET, 5:00 pm GMT or noon EST. To join the call dial +1 631 913 1422 (U.S. participants) or +44 3333 000804 (international participants) and provide conference code 82034909.
A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at www.genmab.com/investors.
2020 ACHIEVEMENTS
Business Progress
Genmab Proprietary Products
- Tisotumab vedotin1 - Phase 2 innovaTV 204 safety & efficacy analysis in recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer and engage U.S. FDA for BLA submission subject to trial results - achieved
- Tisotumab vedotin - data on other solid tumor types – anticipated in 2021
- Enapotamab vedotin – data to support late stage development – development will not advance
- Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20)2 Phase 1/2 – decision on recommended Phase 2 dose & initiate expansion cohorts - achieved
- HexaBody-DR5/DR5 Phase 1/2 - advance dose escalation - anticipated in 2021
- DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB3 Phase 1/2 – initiate expansion cohorts - achieved
- DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB initial data in H2 2020 - achieved
- File INDs and/or CTAs for 2 new products - achieved
Daratumumab4
- U.S. FDA and EMA decision on Phase 3 COLUMBA multiple myeloma SubQ submission - achieved
- sBLA and MAA Submission Phase 3 ANDROMEDA amyloidosis - achieved
- sBLA and MAA submission Phase 3 APOLLO multiple myeloma - achieved
Ofatumumab5
·U.S. FDA decision on regulatory dossier submission in multiple sclerosis – achieved
Teprotumumab6
·U.S. FDA decision on Phase 3 OPTIC active thyroid eye disease submission – achieved
Broad Oncology Collaboration with AbbVie
·A broad, long-term oncology collaboration with Genmab and AbbVie working together to jointly develop and commercialize epcoritamab, DuoHexaBody-CD37 and DuoBody-CD3x5T4 and a discovery research collaboration for future differentiated antibody therapeutics for cancer
