 

Genmab Publishes 2020 Annual Report

Company Announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark; February 23, 2021 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today the publication of its Annual Report for 2020. Below is a summary of business progress in 2020, financial performance for the year and the financial outlook for 2021. The full report is attached as a PDF file and can be found on the investor section of the company’s website, www.genmab.com/investors.

Conference Call
Genmab will hold a conference call in English to discuss the full year results for 2020 today, February 23, 2021 at 6:00 pm CET, 5:00 pm GMT or noon EST. To join the call dial +1 631 913 1422 (U.S. participants) or +44 3333 000804 (international participants) and provide conference code 82034909.

A live and archived webcast of the call and relevant slides will be available at www.genmab.com/investors.

2020 ACHIEVEMENTS


Business Progress
Genmab Proprietary Products

  • Tisotumab vedotin1 - Phase 2 innovaTV 204 safety & efficacy analysis in recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer and engage U.S. FDA for BLA submission subject to trial results - achieved
  • Tisotumab vedotin - data on other solid tumor types – anticipated in 2021
  • Enapotamab vedotin – data to support late stage development – development will not advance
  • Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20)2 Phase 1/2 – decision on recommended Phase 2 dose & initiate expansion cohorts - achieved
  • HexaBody-DR5/DR5 Phase 1/2 - advance dose escalation - anticipated in 2021
  • DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB3 Phase 1/2 – initiate expansion cohorts - achieved
  • DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB initial data in H2 2020 - achieved
  • File INDs and/or CTAs for 2 new products - achieved

Daratumumab4

  • U.S. FDA and EMA decision on Phase 3 COLUMBA multiple myeloma SubQ submission - achieved
  • sBLA and MAA Submission Phase 3 ANDROMEDA amyloidosis - achieved
  • sBLA and MAA submission Phase 3 APOLLO multiple myeloma - achieved

Ofatumumab5
      ·U.S. FDA decision on regulatory dossier submission in multiple sclerosis – achieved

Teprotumumab6
      ·U.S. FDA decision on Phase 3 OPTIC active thyroid eye disease submission – achieved

Broad Oncology Collaboration with AbbVie
·A broad, long-term oncology collaboration with Genmab and AbbVie working together to jointly develop and commercialize epcoritamab, DuoHexaBody-CD37 and DuoBody-CD3x5T4 and a discovery research collaboration for future differentiated antibody therapeutics for cancer

