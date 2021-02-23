 

Designated person notification

23.02.2021   

23 February 2021 17:15 CET

With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), ArcelorMittal announces that a notification of a share transaction by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on ArcelorMittal’s web site www.arcelormittal.com under Investors > Corporate Governance > Share Transactions by Management.


Wertpapier


Zeit
15.02.21
ArcelorMittal startet Milliarden-Aktienrückkaufprogramm
15.02.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
15.02.21
ArcelorMittal announces share buyback program
12.02.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
12.02.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Neutral'
12.02.21
JEFFERIES belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
11.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Overweight'
11.02.21
UBS belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
11.02.21
ROUNDUP: ArcelorMittal spürt Nachfrageerholung - Führungswechsel
11.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Overweight'

Zeit
31.08.20
2.907
ArcelorMittal