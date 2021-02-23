 

EQS-Adhoc ALSO: Net profit 130 million euros (+30%)

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 17:41  |  45   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
ALSO: Net profit 130 million euros (+30%)

23-Feb-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Emmen, Schwitzerland, 23. February 2021
PRESS RELEASE
 

ALSO: Net profit 130 million euros (+30%)

- Proposed dividend 3.75 Swiss francs per share (+15.4%)
- Mid-term targets for EBITDA and ROCE raised


In 2020, sales of the ALSO Group grew by 1.2 to 11.9 billion euros (+11.3%). Revenue growth was 11.8 in traditional, transactional Supply, 8.9 in Solutions, and 38.2% in the consumptional Cloud business. EBITDA was €227.5 compared to €196.7 million in 2019, with ROCE increasing from 15.5 to 21.0% over the same period.

Cash and cash equivalents increased by 38.3% to 483.2 million euros (previous year: 349.5 million euros). ALSO improved the net financial debt excluding IFRS 16 effect by 177 to 143.2 million euros. Cash is higher than financial liabilities by this amount (143.2).

For 2021, ALSO expects EBITDA to increase to between 240 and 255 million euros. Taking into account possible acquisitions, the company is aiming for EBITDA of 280 to 350 million euros in the mid-term. ROCE should be above 20% with purely organic growth and above 15% taking into account possible acquisitions.

Gustavo Möller-Hergt, CEO ALSO Holding AG (SIX: ALSN) summarizes: "Over the last ten years, we have created a solid, scalable and hard-to-reproduce foundation that enables us to expand further. The foundation of Remote Communication, which will shape the New and Next Normal, the pandemic and post-pandemic phase, is IT technology. Companies with robust ecosystems will have interesting opportunities to further expand their business. The prerequisites are integrated management systems and very well-trained employees; with their help the existing company can be continuously optimized and acquisitions integrated in a timely manner. This opens up additional growth opportunities for ALSO."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc ALSO: Net profit 130 million euros (+30%) EQS Group-Ad-hoc: ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Annual Results ALSO: Net profit 130 million euros (+30%) 23-Feb-2021 / 17:41 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum ends financial year 2020 with strong Q4 sales and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cashflow im Geschäftsjahr 2020 über ...
Manz AG: Folgeauftrag für Montagelinien im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-News: Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option ...
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Strong 2020 performance demonstrates business resilience
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: ALSO: Konzerngewinn 130 Millionen Euro (+30%) (deutsch)
17:41 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO: Konzerngewinn 130 Millionen Euro (+30%)
16.02.21
DGAP-News: Neue Partnerschaft mit Bose Professional: ALSO stärkt Collaboration-Portfolio (deutsch)
16.02.21
EQS-News: Neue Partnerschaft mit Bose Professional: ALSO stärkt Collaboration-Portfolio
16.02.21
EQS-News: New partnership with Bose Professional: ALSO Strengthens Collaboration Portfolio
01.02.21
DGAP-News: ALSO veröffentlicht separaten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht (deutsch)
01.02.21
EQS-News: ALSO veröffentlicht separaten Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
01.02.21
EQS-News: ALSO Publishes Separate Sustainability Report