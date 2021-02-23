 

Fnac Darty announces its new strategic plan, Everyday

globenewswire
23.02.2021   

Fnac Darty announces its new strategic plan, Everyday, which revolutionizes the place of advice, sustainability and service at the heart of day-to-day work for all customers

The plan aims to generate recurring free cash flow from operations1 targeted at €240 million by 2025 and a shareholder payout as soon as this year

Fnac Darty has announced its new strategic plan, Everyday. The new plan builds on the performance of its omnichannel model, strengthened by the previous strategic plan, Confiance +, and tried and tested by the COVID crisis.

The Group's aim, in its day-to-day work and for the long haul, is to be the key ally for consumers, helping them to be sustainable in their consumption habits and daily household tasks.

Enrique Martinez, Chief Executive Officer of Fnac Darty, declares:

“Everyday is a particularly ambitious plan that engages us in an unprecedented disruptive strategy while accelerating the rollout of our omnichannel model. This new strategic plan is our response to the growing digitalization of consumption, the proven importance of day-to-day human contact, and the pressing need to work toward consumption that is more in line with societal and environmental challenges. As a renowned omnichannel leader, Fnac Darty will build its future accordingly by reinventing the way in which it serves its customers between now and 2025. To do this, we will be investing in our digital ecosystem in an effort to highlight our brands' strongest assets—advice and recommendations—and to streamline the customer experience. Through our product sustainability initiatives, we will urge our customers and partners to practice more sustainable consumption. Lastly, we will strengthen our day-to-day trust-based client relationships, through a new subscription-based home assistance service. Everyday relies on the qualities demonstrated each and every day by the 25,000 Group employees serving our customers, and paves the way for a profound transformation of our specialist retailer business, providing the best range of products and services when it comes to entertainment, technology and equipment.”

The new strategic project bolsters the rollout of the Group's mission, which is to "commit to providing an educated choice and more sustainable consumption" to its customers.

The launch of Everyday is based on three ambitions that are to be achieved by 2025:

1.       Embodying new standards for successful digital and human omnichannel retail in the future

