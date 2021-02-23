Poplar Co. Ltd Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP BusinessObjects and SAP Sybase IQ Database Software

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Poplar Co. Ltd, a national convenience store chain based in Hiroshima City, Japan, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP BusinessObjects and Sybase IQ Database software. The company is undergoing a new initiative to restructure its business, which will help maintain business continuity due to disruption caused by the pandemic, cut costs and develop new commerce to help the company thrive in the fiercely competitive convenience store market. By switching to Rimini Street, Poplar is now supported on their current releases for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street Support and can avoid unnecessary upgrades just to stay fully supported. The company plans to use its newly liberated IT resources – time, money and personnel – to digitize and enhance analytics aimed at increasing its business productivity and revenue.

