Poplar Co. Ltd Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP BusinessObjects and SAP Sybase IQ Database Software
Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Poplar Co. Ltd, a national convenience store chain based in Hiroshima City, Japan, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its SAP BusinessObjects and Sybase IQ Database software. The company is undergoing a new initiative to restructure its business, which will help maintain business continuity due to disruption caused by the pandemic, cut costs and develop new commerce to help the company thrive in the fiercely competitive convenience store market. By switching to Rimini Street, Poplar is now supported on their current releases for a minimum of 15 years from the time that they switched to Rimini Street Support and can avoid unnecessary upgrades just to stay fully supported. The company plans to use its newly liberated IT resources – time, money and personnel – to digitize and enhance analytics aimed at increasing its business productivity and revenue.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005107/en/
Poplar Co. Ltd Switches to Rimini Street Support for SAP BusinessObjects and SAP Sybase IQ Database Software (Photo: Business Wire)
Extend the Life and ROI of Existing Software to Help Fund Business Initiatives
Poplar Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores in more than 450 locations throughout the Chugoku and North Kyushu regions of Japan, selling pre-packed food, beverages, magazines and basic household necessities. The company deployed SAP Sybase IQ and BusinessObjects in
2013 to manage its point-of-sales analysis for each store chain, measure revenue per product and aid with product development by tracking past sales data. The company uses its SAP software to deliver 500 reports daily to keep business stakeholders informed. The company’s robust SAP software, which has been heavily customized, meets their business needs, however under SAP support, upgrades and patches were required to continue to receive full support and maintenance. As a result, Poplar Co. began to seek alternatives after identifying the high maintenance and support costs it was paying SAP compared with the low quality of support they were experiencing. The company also had no desire to continue on the vendor’s upgrade path.
