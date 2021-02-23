OSE Immunotherapeutics Presentation at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

NANTES, France, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company’s business at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference to be held March 9-11, 2021.



The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning March 9 at 7:00 am (EST) / 1:00 pm (CET) and archived for 90 days.