OSE Immunotherapeutics Presentation at H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

NANTES, France, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OSE Immunotherapeutics (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE) today announced that Alexis Peyroles, Chief Executive Officer, will provide an overview of the Company’s business at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference to be held March 9-11, 2021.

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning March 9 at 7:00 am (EST) / 1:00 pm (CET) and archived for 90 days.

Webcasting link:

https://journey.ct.events/view/b521f6e5-84d0-46bb-9a6f-cb785f74fd22

ABOUT OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSE Immunotherapeutics is an integrated biotechnology company focused on developing and partnering therapies to control the immune system for immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s immunology research and development platform is focused on three areas: T-cell-based vaccination, Immuno-Oncology (focus on myeloid targets), Auto-immunity & Inflammation. Its balanced first-in-class clinical and preclinical portfolio has a diversified risk profile:

Vaccine platform

  • Tedopi (innovative combination of neoepitopes): the company’s most advanced product; positive results for Step-1 of the Phase 3 trial (Atalante 1) in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer post checkpoint inhibitor failure. 
    In Phase 2 in pancreatic cancer (TEDOPaM, sponsor GERCOR) in combination. 
    Due to the COVID-19 crisis, accrual of new patients in TEDOPaM should restart in 2021.
  • CoVepiT: a prophylactic second-generation vaccine against COVID-19, developed using SARS-CoV-2 optimized epitopes against multi variants. Positive preclinical and human ex vivo results in August 2020, clinical trial expected to start in Q1 2021.

Immuno-oncology platform

  • BI 765063 (OSE-172, anti-SIRPα mAb on SIRPα/CD47 pathway): developed in partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim; myeloid checkpoint inhibitor in Phase 1 in advanced solid tumors.
  • CLEC-1 (novel myeloid checkpoint target): identification of mAb antagonists of CLEC-1 blocking the “Don’t Eat Me” signal that increase both tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and antigen capture by dendritic cells.
  • BiCKI: bispecific fusion protein platform built on the key backbone component anti-PD-1 (OSE-279) combined with new immunotherapy targets; 2nd generation of PD-(L)1 inhibitors to increase antitumor efficacity.
