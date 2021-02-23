 

Oshkosh Corporation named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for sixth consecutive year

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has been named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Oshkosh Corporation has been recognized for six consecutive years and is one of only eight honorees in the Industrial Manufacturing industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized across 22 countries and 47 industries.

“Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is truly a testament to the amazing individuals who work at Oshkosh Corporation,” said Ignacio A. Cortina, Oshkosh Corporation Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. “Everything we do is guided by our core values and this recognition is only possible because of our 14,000 team members around the world who embody our values each day and grow our ethical culture.”

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead with resilience and with a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “Oshkosh Corporation and the other World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the teams, customers and communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Oshkosh Corporation for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”

With methodology grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity and inclusion and social justice.

In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek and is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

