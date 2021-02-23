NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S Company Announcement: 2/2021 Published via NASDAQ OMX on 23 February, 2021





Sale of Nordic Pia





Nordic Pia Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordic Shipholding A/S, has entered into a Sale and Purchase Memorandum of Agreement on 23 February 2021 to sell the Nordic Pia at a gross sale price of USD 7.08 million.





Nordic Pia is a 2006-built handysize product tanker, and the salesprice does not materially differ from the carrying value.





For further information please contact:

Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the board, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00