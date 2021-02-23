Company Announcement 2/2021
23 February, 2021
NORDIC SHIPHOLDING A/S
Company Announcement: 2/2021
Published via NASDAQ OMX on 23 February, 2021
Sale of Nordic Pia
Nordic Pia Pte. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nordic Shipholding A/S, has entered into a Sale and Purchase Memorandum of Agreement on 23 February 2021 to sell the Nordic Pia at a gross sale price of USD 7.08 million.
Nordic Pia is a 2006-built handysize product tanker, and the salesprice does not materially differ from the carrying value.
For further information please contact:
Knud Pontoppidan, Chairman of the board, Nordic Shipholding A/S: +45 39 29 10 00
