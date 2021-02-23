No Borders, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of MediDent Supplies Needles and Syringes, with Millions of Needles and Syringes Delivered to Clients Across the USA

MediDent Supplies began line development and initial production of MediDent Supplies Branded Safety Needles , Syringes , Regular Needles and Needle/Syringe Combo Packs in Q3 2020 with a goal to assist and support the national mission to vaccinate Americans against Covid-19. Initial production was shipped in Q4 2020; those shipments were delivered to State, Hospital and commercial clients across the USA in Q1 2021, rapidly supporting Covid-19 vaccination efforts from coast to coast.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is proud to announce that the Company’s MediDent Supplies subsidiary has successfully launched its needles and syringes line in an effort to support America's national vaccination efforts.

MediDent Supplies has ongoing production contracts for MediDent Supplies branded needles and syringes throughout 2021 and 2022. The Company believes that supporting the day to day needs of American healthcare facilities with multiple needle and syringe size variants while bringing in vaccination specific items like 1ml Luer Lok Low Dead Space Syringes, an item that has been in the news recently and may, in many cases, allow for six doses of vaccine per vial instead of five, will provide a large scale, long term revenue stream to the organization.

After successfully manufacturing, importing and delivering multiple shipments totaling millions of needles and syringes, MediDent Supplies is proud to have an additional shipment containing millions more needles and syringes that have already cleared customs in Long Beach and close to ten million units already en route from the factory for early March 2021 delivery. The Company will continue to scale production of these critically needed items and has begun accepting six and twelve month production orders from government, healthcare, distributor and commercial clients.

MediDent Supplies provides critically needed medical equipment and PPE to organizations, operators, healthcare professionals and civilians around the world. Due to recent events MediDent Supplies has rapidly scaled its supply chains, inventories and distribution capabilities in order to help and serve as rapidly and impactfully as possible. With both on hand inventories as well as production capabilities, MediDent Supplies is committed to serving organizations of any size with the right equipment and PPE at the right time.