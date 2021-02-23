 

No Borders, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of MediDent Supplies Needles and Syringes, with Millions of Needles and Syringes Delivered to Clients Across the USA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 18:13  |  57   |   |   

QUEEN CREEK, AZ, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is proud to announce that the Company’s MediDent Supplies subsidiary has successfully launched its needles and syringes line in an effort to support America's national vaccination efforts. 

MediDent Supplies began line development and initial production of MediDent Supplies Branded Safety NeedlesSyringes, Regular Needles and Needle/Syringe Combo Packs in Q3 2020 with a goal to assist and support the national mission to vaccinate Americans against Covid-19. Initial production was shipped in Q4 2020; those shipments were delivered to State, Hospital and commercial clients across the USA in Q1 2021, rapidly supporting Covid-19 vaccination efforts from coast to coast. 

MediDent Supplies has ongoing production contracts for MediDent Supplies branded needles and syringes throughout 2021 and 2022. The Company believes that supporting the day to day needs of American healthcare facilities with multiple needle and syringe size variants while bringing in vaccination specific items like 1ml Luer Lok Low Dead Space Syringes, an item that has been in the news recently and may, in many cases, allow for six doses of vaccine per vial instead of five, will provide a large scale, long term revenue stream to the organization.

After successfully manufacturing, importing and delivering multiple shipments totaling millions of needles and syringes, MediDent Supplies is proud to have an additional shipment containing millions more needles and syringes that have already cleared customs in Long Beach and close to ten million units already en route from the factory for early March 2021 delivery. The Company will continue to scale production of these critically needed items and has begun accepting six and twelve month production orders from government, healthcare, distributor and commercial clients.

MediDent Supplies provides critically needed medical equipment and PPE to organizations, operators, healthcare professionals and civilians around the world. Due to recent events MediDent Supplies has rapidly scaled its supply chains, inventories and distribution capabilities in order to help and serve as rapidly and impactfully as possible.  With both on hand inventories as well as production capabilities, MediDent Supplies is committed to serving organizations of any size with the right equipment and PPE at the right time. 

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

No Borders, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of MediDent Supplies Needles and Syringes, with Millions of Needles and Syringes Delivered to Clients Across the USA QUEEN CREEK, AZ, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - No Borders, Inc. (OTC:NBDR), is proud to announce that the Company’s MediDent Supplies subsidiary has successfully launched its needles and syringes line in an effort to support …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Northland Power Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:25 Uhr
Update: No Borders, Inc. Announces Successful Launch of MediDent Supplies Needles and Syringes, with Millions of Needles and Syringes Delivered to Clients Across the USA