SMCP - Change in the Board of Directors

Ms. Fanny Moizant has been an independent director and member of the Nomination and Compensation Committee of the Company since the IPO in October 2017.

The SMCP Group announces today that Ms. Fanny Moizant has presented to the Chairman of the Board of Directors her resignation from her mandate as director of the Company, in order to be fully focused on her other activities, in particular the development of Vestiaire Collective, of which she is co-founder.

All the members of the Board of Directors expressed their thanks to her for her involvement throughout these years as part of her mandate.

Yafu Qiu, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SMCP declared: “On behalf of all the members of the Board, I would like to warmly thank Fanny Moizant for her contribution to and her involvement in the work of the Board of Directors and of the Nomination & Compensation Committee of which she was a member. Fanny played an important role in SMCP's first steps as a listed company and I deeply thank her for her wise advice. We wish Fanny the best in her projects. "

The Board of Directors will work on the appointment of a new director to replace Ms. Fanny Moizant.





SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac. Present in 41 countries, SMCP generated nearly 900 million of sales in 2020. The Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally plus a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and De Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).





