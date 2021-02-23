The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation (IMVT) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Immunovant, Inc. f/k/a Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation ("HSAC", "Immunovant", or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMVT ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 2, 2021, the Company issued a press release “announc[ing] a voluntary pause of dosing in its ongoing clinical trials for IMVT-1401.” The Company also disclosed that it “has become aware of a physiological signal consisting of elevated total cholesterol and LDL [low-density lipoproteins] levels in IMVT-1401-treated patients” and “[o]ut of an abundance of caution, the Company has decided to voluntarily pause dosing in ongoing clinical studies in both TED and in [WAIHA], in order to inform patients, investigators, and regulators as well as to modify the monitoring program.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $18.22 per share, or 42.08%, to close at $25.08 per share on February 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased the Company’s securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

