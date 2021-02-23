 

Ethisphere Announces ON Semiconductor as One of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies for the Sixth Consecutive Time

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy-efficient innovations, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the sixth consecutive year ON Semiconductor has received the honor and is one of only three honorees in the semiconductor industry.

“ON Semiconductor is committed to engineering a better tomorrow through the actions we take every day,” said Hassane El-Khoury, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor. “As our company continues its evolution, we will focus on improving how we operate - whether it be related to our business, governance and ethics, our people, our environment or our communities.”

The company is dedicated to maintaining high ethical business standards with employees, customers, shareholders and other stakeholders. In living up to the company’s core values, the actions of every employee reflect an individual and collective effort to create an ethical work environment for their co-workers and business partners, driving further shareholder value.

“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead – above all other institutions – on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “The World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at ON Semiconductor for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation for a sixth year in a row!”

WME Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

