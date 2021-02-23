 

Hexatronic adjusts financial target

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
556168-6360

Press Release February 23, 2021

Hexatronic adjusts financial target

The board has reviewed Hexatronic’s financial target in connection with the year-end 2020 financial statements.

Given Hexatronic’s strong development, market position and future opportunities, the board has chosen to adjust Hexatronic’s profitability target to 10 percent EBITA-margin (earnings before amortisation of intangible assets) over a rolling 12-month period from the previous 9 percent EBITA-margin.

Previously set growth targets for the Group to grow more than its market organically and with an annual growth rate of at least 20 percent, organic and/or acquisition-driven, remain.

Gothenburg, February 23, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 19.00 CET on February 23, 2021.

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

Attachment




Wertpapier


