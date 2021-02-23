Extreme Weather Cripples Grid, Highlighting the Need for Residential Energy Storage

Homes with a backup power system significantly reduces dependence on the nation’s crippled grid and provides protection against unexpected blackouts. More consumers are taking the initiative and managing their own electric power by pairing their solar panels with an energy storage system.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (OTCQB: NEOV) – The need for home backup power has never been more obvious. An unprecedented winter storm across 25 states has left millions of Americans without power . Texas has been plunged into a state of disaster, with 4 million in the dark in subfreezing temperatures. The winter storm also spawned devastating tornadoes that have ripped through North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Solar alone does not protect a homeowner during a grid outage. For safety reasons and by National Electric Code, solar panels cannot energize when the grid is down, thus leaving solar owners in the dark. In order for the solar to energize, it needs a battery storage system that uses “islanding” technology to turn the solar on independent of the grid.

One energy storage system that uses this islanding technique is NeoVolta’s NV14. When a blackout occurs for any reason, NeoVolta’s battery storage system automatically disconnects from the grid, keeps the solar system on, and seamlessly powers the critical loads needed to keep a home safe, comfortable, and connected.

“Extreme weather and grid outages have become a fact of life, and the time to prepare for the next crisis is today,” said Brent Willson, CEO of NeoVolta. “With NeoVolta’s high-capacity energy storage, homeowners can keep their solar producing and their lights on, providing peace of mind, quality of life, and can help prevent life threatening conditions.”

The NV14 battery system has a very high energy storage capacity of 14.4 kilowatt-hours. That capacity can be further expanded to 24.0 kWh by adding the optional NeoVolta V24 battery, without the expense of installing a second inverter. NeoVolta’s smart inverter discharges 7.7 kilowatts of instantaneous power, more than most mainstream competitors, enabling it to handle up to 14 120 V circuits. With this combination of high storage capacity and high power, homeowners can run more household appliances and features for much longer.