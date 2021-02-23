L.B. Foster Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results on March 2, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately before the conference call begins.



Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at (833) 614-1392 (U.S. & Canada) or (914) 987-7113 (International). Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.lbfoster.com).