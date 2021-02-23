 

L.B. Foster Company to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Operating Results on March 2, 2021

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR), today announced that it will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. L.B. Foster will host a conference call to discuss its operating results, market outlook, and developments in the business on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A presentation will be available on the Company’s website under the Investor Relations page immediately before the conference call begins.

Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at (833) 614-1392 (U.S. & Canada) or (914) 987-7113 (International). Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the company’s website (www.lbfoster.com).

A conference call replay will be available through March 9, 2021. To access the replay, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. & Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and provide the access code: 9649579. The conference call replay will also be available via webcast through L.B. Foster’s Investor Relations page of the company’s website.

About L.B. Foster Company
L.B. Foster Company and its subsidiaries provide products and services for the rail industry, and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects. Our innovative engineering and product development solutions inspire the safety, reliability, and performance of our customer’s challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Listwak
(412) 928-3417
investors@lbfoster.com 

L.B. Foster Company
415 Holiday Drive
Suite 100
Pittsburgh, PA 15220




