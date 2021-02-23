 

BIGtoken to Host Webinar on March 2, 2021 With Jodee Rich and Brittany Kaiser

BIGtoken Inc., the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data, will host a webinar on March 2, 2021 to discuss Facebook’s recent ban on news in Australia.

Last week, Facebook shut down Australian news and essential service pages in answer to Australia's "News Media and Digital Platforms" Parliamentary Bill. The Australian Bill provides a framework that forces social network platforms, such as Facebook, to pay news providers.

Join host, and BIGtoken CEO, Lou Kerner and experts Jodee Rich and Brittany Kaiser in a discussion about data control, and what this action means for the power struggle between content owners and the dominant global platforms that profit from that content.

What: Facebook v. Australia: Who Controls Who?

  • Why is the Australian government protecting news organizations?
  • What does this fight mean for "data privacy" and the future moves of global regulators?
  • What does it mean when a Silicon Valley platform has become an essential service provider to a sovereign state?
  • Who owns my news feed and the algorithms that control it?

When: March 2, 2021 4:00 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Where: Sign up for the webinar via Zoom HERE!

Who: Lou Kerner, Jodee Rich, Brittany Kaiser

Jodee Rich

Jodee Rich is the CEO of PeopleBrowsr, creators of Link.Kred - A digital identity solution for Influencers and Brands to take control of their social footprint and data. He is a frequent speaker at social media, digital marketing and blockchain conferences. He is noted for his presentations on the intersection of social media and blockchain, producing disruptive change and unlocking human potential. He and his team produce and host the largest annual NFT only (non-fungible token) conference in North America - www.NFT.NYC

Brittany Kaiser

Brittany Kaiser is an entrepreneur, activist, and globally recognized expert in data protection and privacy. As Co-Founder of the Own Your Data Foundation, she teaches digital literacy education and training to governments, corporates and families. She is also a Co-Founder of the Digital Asset Trade Association (DATA) for legal advocacy where she does legislative drafting and lobbying on privacy and blockchain laws. Ms Kaiser sits on the board of many companies across industries, working on data ethics, compliance and privacy protocols. Ms Kaiser is also the author of Targeted published globally by Harper Collins, and she is the main subject of Netflix original documentary "The Great Hack", nominated for an Emmy, BAFTA and shortlisted for an Oscar. As a renowned thought leader and public speaker, Ms Kaiser is represented by CAA and has spoken at prestigious events at the United Nations, the European and British Parliaments, the G20, and WebSummit, as well as guest lecturing at Universities such as Harvard, Oxford and Columbia.

About BIGtoken

BIGtoken believes that data privacy is a human right. BIGtoken is the first privacy focused, opt-in data marketplace where people own and monetize their data. Through a transparent platform and consumer reward system, BIG offers users choice, transparency, and compensation for their anonymized data. Participating consumers earn rewards and advertisers and media companies get access to insights from compliant first-party data for marketing and media activation. For more information on BIGtoken, visit bigtoken.com.



