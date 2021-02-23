 

Supermicro Announces Investor Videoconference and Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 19:18  |  43   |   |   

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will host an Investor Update Videoconference on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after the close of regular trading at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (PT).

Charles Liang, President and CEO, will cover his outlook and vision including, (1) the Company’s mission to reach $10B in annual sales, (2) new business vertical growth drivers, and (3) the newly expanded Taiwan headquarters. David Weigand, SVP and CFO, will present an updated financial operating model. Their presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, and the videoconference will be approximately one hour in duration.

Those wishing to access and participate in the live Investor Update Videoconference may register using the following link:

https://ir.supermicro.com/investorupdate

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website (https://ir.supermicro.com) and will remain accessible for one year.

Supermicro concurrently announces its participation in the following “virtual” investor events:

Event: Susquehanna Financial Group 10th Annual Technology Conference
Dates: March 9-10, 2021

Event: Loop Capital 2021 Consumer, Industrials and TMT Conference
Date: March 11, 2021

Event: Non-Deal Roadshow, hosted by Northland Capital Markets
Date: March 12, 2021

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (Nasdaq: SMCI), the leading innovator in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology is a premier provider of advanced server Building Block Solutions for Enterprise Data Center, Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence, and Edge Computing Systems worldwide. Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its “We Keep IT Green” initiative and provides customers with the most energy-efficient, environmentally-friendly solutions available on the market.

Supermicro, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

SMCI-F



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Supermicro Announces Investor Videoconference and Participation in Upcoming Investor Events Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server and storage technology and green computing, today announced it will host an Investor Update Videoconference on Thursday, March 4, 2021, after the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.02.21
Stellungnahme von Supermicro zu den Behauptungen von Bloomberg
12.02.21
Supermicro Statement on Bloomberg's Claims
06.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Super Micro Computer, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SMCI
02.02.21
Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results, New Stock Repurchase Authorization, and Chief Financial Officer Transition