QNB Corp. Increases Dividend

QUAKERTOWN, PA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 23, 2021 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The amount represents a 2.9% increase from the prior quarter. Based upon the closing price of a share as of close of business February 22, 2021, this represents a yield of 4.2%. The cash dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record March 12, 2021.

“As a result of the continued solid financial performance of QNB Corp., the Board of Directors is pleased to be able to increase the dividend by 2.9%. As a result of its well capitalized position, QNB Corp. is able to continue its uninterrupted history of quarterly dividends,” said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.