 

QNB Corp. Increases Dividend

QUAKERTOWN, PA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on February 23, 2021 declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share. The amount represents a 2.9% increase from the prior quarter. Based upon the closing price of a share as of close of business February 22, 2021, this represents a yield of 4.2%. The cash dividend is payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record March 12, 2021.

“As a result of the continued solid financial performance of QNB Corp., the Board of Directors is pleased to be able to increase the dividend by 2.9%. As a result of its well capitalized position, QNB Corp. is able to continue its uninterrupted history of quarterly dividends,” said David W. Freeman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s web site at QNBbank.com.

CONTACT: David W. Freeman – President/Chief Executive Officer

                215-538-5600 x5619

                dfreeman@qnbbank.com 

CONTACT: Brian K Schaffer
QNB Corp.
215-538-5600 x5757
bschaffer@qnbbank.com



