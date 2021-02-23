PyroGenesis Comments on Today’s Trading Activity; All Projects, incl. NASDAQ Listing, On Track; Cash-on-Hand > $27.5M

The Company prefers not to opine on stock price and trading activity, however, given the recent decline, and inquiries from investors, the Company confirms the following:

MONTREAL, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( http://pyrogenesis.com ) (TSX: PYR) (OTCQB: PYRNF) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company, (the "Company", the “Corporation” or "PyroGenesis") that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powder, plasma waste-to-energy systems and plasma torch products, issues this press release in response to this morning’s trading activity, and the sudden decline in its stock price. The Company wishes to reassure investors that all projects, including the NASDAQ listing, are all on track and that there are no undisclosed events to warrant this morning’s decline.

Everything material has been disclosed by the Company in either its press releases or financial reports. PyroGenesis further confirms that none of the contracts previously disclosed, nor the NASDAQ listing, are at risk. Last, but not least, the Company wishes to reassure PyroGenesis’ investors that the Company remains on track with current and prospective projects, as well as with the NASDAQ listing.

“I just wanted to take the time to reassure investors that the decline in stock price this morning cannot be explained by any undisclosed developments at the Company, as all material events have been disclosed,” said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. “The Board believes the Company is in the strongest position it has ever been with (i) a backlog at historical levels, (ii) a pipeline that is growing exponentially, and (iii) a clean balance sheet which, as of today, posts cash-on-hand in excess of $27.5M.”

