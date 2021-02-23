 

Lincoln Invests to Preserve the Past and Advance the Future with The HistoryMakers and UNCF

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 19:54  |  61   |   |   

As part of its action plan to advance racial equity, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced partnerships with The HistoryMakers and UNCF to further support Black communities through the preservation of African American historical records and creation of a future talent pipeline of high-achieving African American students.

The HistoryMakers, a one-of-a-kind collection housed permanently at the Library of Congress, provides unprecedented and irreplaceable physical and online records that educate on the struggles, determination, contributions and achievements of African American lives through unique first-person testimonies. As part of its $1-million contribution, Lincoln sponsored The HistoryMakers 20@2020: 20 Days and 20 Nights, a virtual convening of some of the nation’s top African American thought leadership, and will also provide its employees access to the digital archives to continue crucial conversations about race throughout the organization and further advance cultural understanding.

With an aspiration to increase minority workforce opportunities, Lincoln and UNCF will create a postsecondary program for UNCF scholars that provides internships, scholarship assistance and early-career readiness support to help prepare students for rewarding careers in the insurance and asset management industries. The program will serve as a strong talent pipeline for the industry, and Lincoln will successfully recruit students from this program into the company’s Internship Development Program and other potential early-career opportunities.

“We believe that working to advance racial equity is our responsibility as an organization,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and chief executive officer at Lincoln Financial. “Last year, we put our plans in place and immediately began taking action – thoughtful, strategic action that will set the foundation for long-term results. We are committed to driving change, we know we have more work to do, and we are accountable for it.”

Lincoln has organized its plans to support racial justice and equity around eight key action areas, and the following shares progress made in each focus area:

  1. Implement sustainable and integrated practices to increase Black populations at Lincoln. In the last five months, Lincoln has added dedicated, diversity-focused recruiters and began broadening its reach and talent pipeline by elevating established partnerships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and identifying new diverse channels and community partners.
  2. Focus on retaining, developing and increasing minority leadership, growing minority representation at the officer level by 50% over the course of three years. This year, Lincoln is launching several new development practices, programs and events aimed at increasing and supporting minority leadership, starting with the inaugural Tidwell Leadership Summit in March. Named for late Lincoln National Corporation Board Member Isaiah Tidwell, an exceptional business leader and champion of diversity and inclusion, this internal event is modeled on Lincoln’s successful Women’s Leadership Summit, a two-day internal event where leaders convene to gain insights from each other as well as internal and external speakers.
  3. Explore formally tying leadership compensation to company diversity and inclusion objectives, embedding and expanding an expectation to meet diversity objectives in all aspects of leaders’ behaviors. Lincoln has engaged with an outside consultant to help define this framework, which the company plans to implement this year.
  4. Expand the Diversity & Inclusion function across Lincoln. This January, Lincoln welcomed Brandy Smith to the Diversity & Inclusion team as VP, Workplace Diversity and Counsel. Smith is working with Lincoln’s Chief Diversity Officer Allison Green Johnson to drive the implementation of enterprise-wide workplace diversity efforts. In addition to Smith’s role, the Diversity & Inclusion team will expand by 100% in the coming months.
  5. Continue to grow Lincoln’s professional network of Black financial advisors and planners. The company launched an African American Financial Professionals Network and will host their kickoff meeting this spring, modeled on Lincoln’s successful WISE (Women Inspiring, Supporting and Educating) Network of financial advisors, an initiative designed to better support the needs of Lincoln’s female financial advisors and their clients. Building on the WISE Network’s model, the African American Financial Professionals Network will support advisor recruiting and development efforts and help define new strategies for supporting multicultural clients.
  6. Continue conversations about race across the organization. In May 2020, Lincoln launched a crucial conversations series focused on discussing race in the workplace. These sessions have continued to thrive in forums large and small, with the support of a variety of tools and conversation resource guides the company has created for managers. Feedback from these conversations resulted in several direct actions including the company’s African American Business Resource Group establishing a mentor program among senior leaders and members.
  7. Contribute $1-million to The HistoryMakers, the nation’s largest African American oral history video archive, over a period of time. With this important partnership, Lincoln is committed to helping combat racism and bias in today’s society by preserving the history of the Black experience and its relationship to American culture and progress. Lincoln sponsored The HistoryMakers 20@2020: 20 Days and 20 Nights virtual event and will also provide its employees access to digital archives to continue crucial conversations about race throughout the organization and further advance cultural understanding.
  8. Leverage the Lincoln Financial Foundation and community partnerships to further support Black communities, by giving to nonprofits with demonstrated success in advancing Black communities, and by engaging with leading philanthropic membership organizations that focus on equity-based grantmaking, such as the Association of Black Foundation Executives (ABFE). Lincoln will partake in ABFE’s Responsive Philanthropy in Black Communities (RPBC) program, which is designed to promote effective and responsive philanthropy in Black communities and increase the capacity of all philanthropy to do their work more effectively. Additionally, Lincoln formed a partnership with UNCF to cultivate a talent pipeline of high-achieving Black students in its communities who can be successfully recruited into the company’s Internship Development Program and other potential early-career opportunities.

“Diversity, inclusion, belonging and equity are intrinsic to the special culture we have here at Lincoln. We’re proud of the work we have done, but we know we’re just getting started,” said Lisa M. Buckingham, chief people, place and brand officer. “We will continue to learn and grow on this journey together with all of our employees, our clients, partners and communities.”

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lincoln Invests to Preserve the Past and Advance the Future with The HistoryMakers and UNCF As part of its action plan to advance racial equity, Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today announced partnerships with The HistoryMakers and UNCF to further support Black communities through the preservation of African American historical …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Latest Variable Universal Life Offerings from Lincoln Financial Provide New Options for Guaranteed Protection and Market Growth Opportunities
18.02.21
Nearly All Employed U.S. Adults Focused on Improving Finances as a Result of COVID-19
18.02.21
Lincoln National Corporation's Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
16.02.21
Next Generation of Long-Term Care Solutions Provides Guaranteed Protection, Offers Flexible Care and Payment Options and the Opportunity for Growth Through Investment Performance
09.02.21
More Black Americans Report Permanently Changing Their Spending and Saving Habits as a Direct Result of the Pandemic
04.02.21
Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Bank of America Securities Virtual Insurance Conference
03.02.21
Lincoln Financial Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results