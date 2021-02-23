 

DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.02.2021, 20:03  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele

23-Feb-2021 / 20:03 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Knorr-Bremse!
Long
Basispreis 97,32€
Hebel 14,35
Ask 0,98
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 114,71€
Hebel 14,35
Ask 0,93
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Key word(s): Personnel

Knorr-Bremse AG

Moosacher Str. 80

80809 Munich

Germany

ISIN: DE000KBX1006

[Stock markets and trading segments to which the share is admitted]
 

Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele

Munich, 23 February 2021

It is with deepest sadness that Knorr-Bremse AG announces that Heinz Hermann Thiele, majority shareholder, Deputy Chairman and Honorary Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 79 in Munich.

In 1969, Mr. Thiele joined the Intellectual Property department of what was then Knorr-Bremse GmbH as a legal clerk. He took over the company in 1985 and formed it into today's technology and global market leader that went public in 2018. Mr. Thiele was CEO of the company until 2007, Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 2007 to 2016 and its Deputy Chairman from July 2020 onwards.

The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board mourn the loss of a global and visionary entrepreneur who has been shaping the global rail and commercial vehicle industry for decades. Heinz Hermann Thiele dedicated his entire life to the service of the company.

With a strong and independent management team, Mr. Thiele prepared Knorr-Bremse AG for the future as a listed company. Supervisory Board, Executive Board and all employees will together continue the successful course of Knorr-Bremse.

Contact Media Relations

Alexandra Bufe
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 89 3547 1402
Mobile: +49 170 704 3786
Email: alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com 		Contact Investor Relations

Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547-182310
Mobile: +49 175 528 1320
Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com

23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Str. 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
EQS News ID: 1170593

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1170593  23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1170593&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele 23-Feb-2021 / 20:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Manz AG: Follow-up order for assembly lines in the field of e-mobility
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE verzeichnet Zuwachs von 518 % beim Eigenbestand an Krypto-Assets auf EUR 170 Mio.
Manz AG: Folgeauftrag für Montagelinien im Bereich Elektromobilität
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger mit vorläufigen Zahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2020: Erneut starker Cashflow ...
DGAP-News: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum ends financial year 2020 with strong Q4 sales and ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG: Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG Announces Dividend Proposal
EQS-Adhoc: SIG Combibloc Group AG: Strong 2020 performance demonstrates business resilience
DGAP-News: Exasol AG: Trading update for 2020 and outlook for 2021
DGAP-News: Delivery Hero SE: Placement price for new shares issued in connection with existing stock option ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG launches its first logistics property fund
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPCO GROUP - Full Year Results Announcement
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: 2020 - Erfolgreichstes Geschäftsjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps Moduleinheit der dritten Generation hat die Effizienz ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG kündigt hohe Dividende für 2020 an
Trade Republic Bank GmbH: TRADE REPUBLIC WIRD DEUTSCHLANDS GRÖSSTER ANBIETER KOSTENFREIER ETF- UND AKTIENSPARPLÄNE
DGAP-News: Weitere Stärkung der freien Marktkapitalisierung der BVB Aktie
DGAP-News: BIT Capital: Berliner Asset Manager durchbricht Milliarden-Euro-Grenze
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG übertrifft Prognose, kündigt erstmals Dividende an und präsentiert neuen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:04 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse trauert um Mehrheitsgesellschafter Heinz Hermann Thiele (deutsch)
20:03 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse trauert um Mehrheitsgesellschafter Heinz Hermann Thiele
15:19 Uhr
dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 23.02.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
13:15 Uhr
UBS belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Buy'
12:21 Uhr
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Buy'
10:40 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Knorr-Bremse wagt ersten Blick auf 2020 - Aktie gibt nach
22.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Neutral'
22.02.21
Knorr-Bremse wagt ersten positiven Blick auf 2020
22.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Vorläufiger Free Cashflow im Geschäftsjahr 2020 über Markterwartungen (deutsch)
22.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary Free Cash Flow in fiscal year 2020 above market expectations

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
15.02.21
14
ANALYSE-FLASH: Hauck & Aufhäuser senkt Ziel für Knorr-Bremse - 'Sell'
26.11.20
6
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Knorr-Bremse auf 'Sell'