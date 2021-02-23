Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele 23-Feb-2021 / 20:03 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Key word(s): Personnel

Knorr-Bremse AG

Moosacher Str. 80

80809 Munich

Germany

ISIN: DE000KBX1006

[Stock markets and trading segments to which the share is admitted]



Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele

Munich, 23 February 2021

It is with deepest sadness that Knorr-Bremse AG announces that Heinz Hermann Thiele, majority shareholder, Deputy Chairman and Honorary Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 79 in Munich.

In 1969, Mr. Thiele joined the Intellectual Property department of what was then Knorr-Bremse GmbH as a legal clerk. He took over the company in 1985 and formed it into today's technology and global market leader that went public in 2018. Mr. Thiele was CEO of the company until 2007, Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 2007 to 2016 and its Deputy Chairman from July 2020 onwards.

The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board mourn the loss of a global and visionary entrepreneur who has been shaping the global rail and commercial vehicle industry for decades. Heinz Hermann Thiele dedicated his entire life to the service of the company.

With a strong and independent management team, Mr. Thiele prepared Knorr-Bremse AG for the future as a listed company. Supervisory Board, Executive Board and all employees will together continue the successful course of Knorr-Bremse.

Contact Media Relations



Alexandra Bufe

Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 89 3547 1402

Mobile: +49 170 704 3786

Email: alexandra.bufe@knorr-bremse.com Contact Investor Relations



Andreas Spitzauer

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3547-182310

Mobile: +49 175 528 1320

Email: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com

23-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Moosacher Str. 80 80809 Munich Germany Phone: +49 89 3547 0 E-mail: info@knorr-bremse.com Internet: www.knorr-bremse.com ISIN: DE000KBX1006 WKN: KBX100 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF)) EQS News ID: 1170593

End of Announcement DGAP News Service