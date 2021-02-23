DGAP-Adhoc Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele
Knorr-Bremse mourns death of majority shareholder Heinz Hermann Thiele
Munich, 23 February 2021
It is with deepest sadness that Knorr-Bremse AG announces that Heinz Hermann Thiele, majority shareholder, Deputy Chairman and Honorary Chairman of the company's Supervisory Board, passed away unexpectedly today at the age of 79 in Munich.
In 1969, Mr. Thiele joined the Intellectual Property department of what was then Knorr-Bremse GmbH as a legal clerk. He took over the company in 1985 and formed it into today's technology and global market leader that went public in 2018. Mr. Thiele was CEO of the company until 2007, Chairman of the Supervisory Board from 2007 to 2016 and its Deputy Chairman from July 2020 onwards.
The Board of Directors and the Supervisory Board mourn the loss of a global and visionary entrepreneur who has been shaping the global rail and commercial vehicle industry for decades. Heinz Hermann Thiele dedicated his entire life to the service of the company.
With a strong and independent management team, Mr. Thiele prepared Knorr-Bremse AG for the future as a listed company. Supervisory Board, Executive Board and all employees will together continue the successful course of Knorr-Bremse.
