 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES ADDS NEW RESELLER FROM SUCCESSFUL B2B MARKETING CAMPAIGN

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that it has signed up Sylvane.com as its newest VAR (value-added reseller) partner which is the leading online supplier of Indoor Air Quality products.

“Kronos is excited to partner with Sylvane, which has 20 years of experience addressing air quality and health problems like allergy by providing unique lines of products to its strong and loyal customer base,”- commented Michael Rubinov, Kronos President.

Sylvane was recently ranked #1 in Newsweek’s 2020 list of 1,000 Best Online Shops in the household appliances category.


About Sylvane

Sylvane (sylvane.com) is a leading online supplier of high-quality air treatment solutions to the residential and commercial markets. The Company's broad selection of products includes air purifiers, portable heaters, portable air conditioners, window air conditioners, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, swamp coolers, fans, vacuums, steam cleaners, and air quality testing products. Believing in the idea that better air begins with knowledge, Sylvane also provides its customers with detailed product information, air treatment learning articles, reliable product comparisons, and personalized consultation on indoor air treatment issues.

Sylvane Inc. is celebrating its 20th anniversary as a leading supplier of innovative air treatment solutions. Founded and headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, in 2000, Sylvane has grown from a small e-commerce site helping allergy sufferers find the right products to a multi-category internet retailer offering an array of indoor air quality and comfort solutions. In 2017 Sylvane began offering premium beverage appliances and tools with its launch of QuenchEssentials.com.

Over the last 20 years, Sylvane has expanded from air purification to include a variety of air quality appliances, including humidifiers, dehumidifiers, air conditioning solutions, vacuum cleaners, thermostats, heaters, fans, ventilation products, and more. Not content with just offering products, Sylvane has continually grown its knowledge center to offer buying guidance and maintenance tips for customers and appliance owners.

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES' SMART PROXIMITY SENSOR ENABLES OSHA/CDC COMPLIANT COVID-19 WORKPLACE PREPAREDNESS PLANNING BY UTILIZING OUR CANARIO2B SMART SOCIAL DISTANCING PLATFORM