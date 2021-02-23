DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Real Estate Preliminary figures FY 2020 - burdens from valuation effects and one-off expenses - basis for sustained growth starting in 2021 23.02.2021 / 20:28 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Aggregated revenues and gains of € 191m, EBITDA of € 17m, adjusted net profit of € -48m

AuM basis slightly increases to nearly € 28bn

Valuation adjustments due to COVID-19 at retail and commercial assets as well as at "Serviced Apartments"

Financial outlook for 2021 forecasts substantial growth in aggregated revenues and gains, EBITDA and adjusted net profit

Deleveraging target for 2021 confirmed, with a financial leverage ratio of under 3x

Frankfurt, 23 February 2021. Corestate Capital Group (Corestate), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, announced today its preliminary results for the past financial year. Based on the unaudited figures, aggregated revenues and gains amounted to € 191m in 2020 and were therefore within the forecast range. EBITDA stood at € 17m and adjusted net profit at € -48m. Due to the crisis, both performance indicators fell significantly short of the company's own expectations on account of significant negative, but mainly non cash-relevant valuation effects and one-off expenses.

Real estate assets under management increased to around € 24.6bn over the course of the year (end of 2019: € 22.8bn). The acquisition of STAM Europe at the start of the year and net organic growth of 1.3%, even taking into account valuation adjustments triggered by the corona-pandemic, made a significant contribution to this development. Total assets under management (AuM) stood at roughly € 27.8bn (previous year: € 26.3bn). That figure includes non-real estate assets, which recorded a decline.