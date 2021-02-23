Florida Department of Education Selects Intrado as Vendor for Alyssa’s Law Project

ISLANDIA, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation (“Intrado” or the “Company”), a global leader in technology-enabled services, announced today that its Intrado Safety Shield solution has been chosen by the Florida Department of Education as one of the solutions that K-12 public and charter schools can select to comply with Alyssa’s Law, a state statute that mandates the implementation of mobile panic alert systems.

Named for Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 students killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, Alyssa’s Law went into effect on July 1, 2020. Beginning with the 2021-2022 school year, each Florida public school must implement a mobile panic alert system. Florida has allocated $8 million to implement the statewide system. Each school or district can select their mobile panic alert solution from a list of approved vendors, including Intrado.

“Intrado Safety Shield helps Florida schools and districts comply with all the requirements of Alyssa’s Law, in addition to offering a broad range of tools that allow schools to manage many other key aspects of school safety and emergency response,” said Vik Krishnan, General Manager of Intrado Notifications. “Already serving a majority of the school districts and public safety answering points in Florida, we are thrilled that the Florida Department of Education has recognized us as an official Alyssa’s Law vendor.”

According to the statute, schools must implement a mobile panic alert system that:

is capable of connecting diverse emergency services technologies to ensure real-time coordination between multiple first responder agencies

integrates with local public safety answering point infrastructure to transmit 911 calls and mobile activations

ensures real-time coordination between multiple first responder agencies in a school security emergency.



Intrado Safety Shield’s diverse collection of tools is uniquely suited to exceed all of Alyssa’s Law requirements and delivers the following robust set of capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use:

Provides a mobile panic button solution that works on both Apple and Android devices

Automatically sends critical caller data to 911 dispatch, leveraging Intrado’s status as a 911 call flow service provider to enable rapid situational awareness

Allows school leaders to share important data, such as floor plans and building access codes, with 911 dispatchers and first responders in real time

Assists with emergencies, large and small, including medical emergencies, campus vandalism, severe weather, active shooter events, and much more

Offers many additional tools that allow for end-to-end school safety management, including safety drill management, post-crisis parent reunification management, mass notification system integration, digital emergency response plans and checklists, and much more.



As a leading provider of 911 systems for over 40 years, Intrado provides the majority of 911 call routing in the United Sates and Canada, with solutions used by more than half of all public safety answering points. In addition, Intrado is the longtime leader in school communications services across the U.S. and Canada, trusted by more than 63,000 schools across North America.

Florida school administrators who wish to learn more about Alyssa’s Law compliance and Intrado Safety Shield can visit www.intrado.com/alyssaslaw.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation, formerly West Corporation, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

