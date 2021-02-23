 

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Rewards Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 21:12  |  42   |   |   

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF):

Special 5% Stock Dividend

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a special one-time 5% stock dividend. The special dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.

“Muncy Bank's board is pleased to recognize and reward our shareholders with this special stock dividend. We had strong earnings in 2020 and remain committed to creating shareholder value,” stated Robert J. Glunk, President and CEO. “The special 5% dividend will give a shareholder who owns 1,000 shares of MYBF stock on March 5, 2021 an additional 50 shares without creating a taxable event,” Glunk explained.

First Quarter 2021 Cash Dividend

During the same meeting, the company’s Board of Directors also declared its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share for the first quarter 2021, compared to $0.35 for the same period in 2020. The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021, the same dates as the Special 5% Dividend.

“The benefit of the special 5% stock dividend will be obvious when the first quarter 2021 cash dividend is paid,” Glunk stated, “Shareholders will receive a $0.36 cash dividend per share on 1,050 shares of MYBF stock, instead of the original 1,000 shares owned.”

About Muncy Bank Financial Inc.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. is the bank holding company for The Muncy Bank & Trust Company. The Muncy Bank & Trust Company serves customers through their retail banking, commercial banking, and financial services divisions. Muncy Bank offices are located in the communities of Muncy, Clarkstown, Hughesville, Montoursville, Dewart, Avis, Linden and Montgomery. A new Muncy Bank office is scheduled to open in South Williamsport during 2022.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. Rewards Shareholders Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF): Special 5% Stock Dividend Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTC:MYBF), the parent company of The Muncy Bank and Trust Company, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a special one-time 5% stock …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Coeur Mining, Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of New Senior Notes
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update