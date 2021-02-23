 

Kvika banki hf. Boards of Directors of Kvika, TM and Lykill Sign a Merger Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 21:20  |  35   |   |   

On 25 November last year, the Boards of Directors of Kvika banki hf. (Kvika), TM hf. (TM) and Lykill fjármögnun hf. (Lykill) agreed to merge the companies.

Today, the companies' Boards completed and signed the proposed merger plan. The Boards expect this merger to prove beneficial to the companies and their shareholders.

The following provisos in the original merger agreement of 25 November 2020 are yet to be satisfied:

  1. that the Financial Supervisory Authority of the Central Bank of Iceland (FME) give its consent for the merger, cf. Art. 106 of the Act on Financial Undertakings, No. 161/2002;
  2. that FME grant its approval for Kvika to own a qualifying holding in TM tryggingar hf, TM líftryggingar hf and Íslensk endurtrygging hf., cf.  Art. 58 of the Act on Insurance Activities, No. 100/2016;
  3. that the Competition Authority will not invalidate the merger or impose onerous conditions, in the opinion of the merging parties, cf. Chapter V of the Competition Act, No. 44/ 2005; and
  4. that shareholders approve the merger, as provided for in Art. 93 of the Public Limited Companies Act, No. 2/1995, at legally convened shareholders' meetings of Kvika, TM and Lykill.

According to the merger plan, TM's shareholders will receive, in consideration for their shares in TM, 2,509,934,076 shares in Kvika, which will be paid for by issuing new share capital.

The companies' Boards of Directors consider it realistic to expect that the provisos in the merger agreement will be satisfied and that the companies will be merged at the end of Q1 2021.

As previously disclosed, the companies' Boards consider it realistic to expect that this merger could achieve cost synergies of ISK 1,200-1,500 million annually, excluding transaction and one-off costs. Other opportunities for synergies are expected; however, they will require further analysis following the merger. The companies' Boards also consider it realistic to expect the merger will enable the companies to increase their income, but no financial assessment has been made of these opportunities.

The intention is to present the merger for approval by shareholders’ meetings of the companies at the end of March. Merger documents will be made available on the companies’ websites no later than one month before the shareholders' meetings, in accordance with the fifth paragraph of Art. 124 of the Public Limited Companies Act, No. 2/1995. The meetings themselves will be announced subsequently.




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kvika banki hf. Boards of Directors of Kvika, TM and Lykill Sign a Merger Plan On 25 November last year, the Boards of Directors of Kvika banki hf. (Kvika), TM hf. (TM) and Lykill fjármögnun hf. (Lykill) agreed to merge the companies. Today, the companies' Boards completed and signed the proposed merger plan. The Boards …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Final Results and NAV Update
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:21 Uhr
Kvika banki hf.: Increase in issue of KVB 19 01
17.02.21
Kvika banki hf.: Financial Results of Kvika banki hf. for 2020
12.02.21
Kvika banki hf.: Publication of annual financial statement
04.02.21
Kvika banki hf. issues 2Y senior unsecured bond in British Pounds
29.01.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding increase in share capital
28.01.21
Kvika banki hf.: Announcement regarding the exercising of subscription rights (warrants) and an increase in share capital
28.01.21
Kvika banki hf. - Forecast for 2021