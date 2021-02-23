 

SHAREHOLDER ALERT Robbins LLP Announces That EHang Holdings Limited (EH) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP announces that a purchaser of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021. EHang purports to be the world's leading autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company.

If you suffered a loss due to Ehang Holdings Limited's misconduct, click here.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Mischaracterized its Lead Product and Misled Shareholders Regarding its Financial Success

According to the complaint, during the class period, EHang touted the viability of its aerial vehicle technology and its proliferation into Europe, North America and China, and its financial success in numerous, detailed press releases. However, EHang failed to disclose to investors that: (i) its purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North America were for use of its product as a drone and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a shame; (iii) it only collected a fraction of its purported sales since its stock began trading on the NASDAQ; and (iv) its manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees.

On February 16, 2021, citing "extensive evidence," analyst Wolfpack Research reported that Ehang is "an elaborate stock promotion, built on largely fabricated revenues based on sham sales contracts with a customer [Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.] who appears to us to be more interested in helping inflate the value of its investment in EH … than about buying its products." Wolfpack also reported that it "obtained Chinese court records which show that EH's ADRs may already be in serious jeopardy due to legal issues in China." On this news, EHang's share price fell $77.79, over 62%, to close at $46.30 per share, injuring investors.

If you purchased shares of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021, you have until April 19, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

Contact us to learn more:
Lauren Levi
(800) 350-6003
llevi@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. To be notified if a class action against Ehang Holdings Limited settles or to receive free alerts about companies engaged in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.



Diskussion: Werden Fliegende Autos bald Realität? EHang Aktie Analyse - Die Alternative zum Start-Up Lilium
