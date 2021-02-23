Sonos to Host Virtual Investor Event on March 9, 2021

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm ET. Members of the Sonos team will share the company’s strategic priorities and financial outlook and host a Q&A session. The event will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx .

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005079/en/