 

Sonos to Host Virtual Investor Event on March 9, 2021

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that it will host a virtual investor event on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm ET. Members of the Sonos team will share the company’s strategic priorities and financial outlook and host a Q&A session. The event will be webcast live and archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.



11.02.21
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow tritt auf der Stelle - Tech-Werte fester
11.02.21
Aktien New York: Dow bröckelt ab - Sorge um Spannungen mit China
11.02.21
Aktien New York: Leichte Gewinne - Dow mit weiterem Rekordhoch
11.02.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Dow vor solidem Start
10.02.21
Sonos Reports Record First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

12.02.21
4
Sonos - das Highend-Unternehmen in Sachen Sound