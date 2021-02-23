 

CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Expansion of Trammell Crow Company’s Logistics Development Capabilities Into Europe

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) today announced that its real estate development subsidiary, Trammell Crow Company (TCC), has launched logistics development capabilities in Europe.

Ian Worboys, a pan-European logistics specialist, has joined TCC to lead this new business, which will serve occupier and capital partner clients across the continent. The firm plans to open offices this year across major markets, including the Czech Republic, Germany, France, UK and Spain with additional expansion throughout Europe envisioned.

The expansion comes at a time when the dramatic growth of e-commerce is fueling robust appetite for logistics facilities across Europe.

“Continued positive market fundamentals point to significant opportunities for risk-mitigated spec-development and build-to-suits,” said Mike Lafitte, Chief Executive Officer of Trammell Crow Company. “Ian and the team we are assembling under his leadership are well-positioned to work with our capital partners and occupier clients to meet these growing opportunities.”

A 40-year veteran of the development business, Mr. Worboys most recently served as CEO of P3 Logistic Parks. “I am pleased to join TCC to lead an exceptional team of European logistics development experts,” said Mr. Worboys. “Our team’s knowledge of logistics, warehouse, fulfillment and e-commerce facilities will enable us to hit the ground running in meeting the expanding needs of occupiers and capital partners.”

Mr. Worboys will serve as TCC’s Managing Director, Head of European Logistics. He will initially be based in Prague, Czech Republic.

In addition, Graham Reece will join TCC. He will serve as Senior Vice President, Head of European Logistics Construction. Based in Poland, he will oversee the construction and delivery of all logistics projects in Europe.

