CBRE Group, Inc. Announces Expansion of Trammell Crow Company’s Logistics Development Capabilities Into Europe

Ian Worboys, a pan-European logistics specialist, has joined TCC to lead this new business, which will serve occupier and capital partner clients across the continent. The firm plans to open offices this year across major markets, including the Czech Republic, Germany, France, UK and Spain with additional expansion throughout Europe envisioned.

The expansion comes at a time when the dramatic growth of e-commerce is fueling robust appetite for logistics facilities across Europe.

“Continued positive market fundamentals point to significant opportunities for risk-mitigated spec-development and build-to-suits,” said Mike Lafitte, Chief Executive Officer of Trammell Crow Company. “Ian and the team we are assembling under his leadership are well-positioned to work with our capital partners and occupier clients to meet these growing opportunities.”

A 40-year veteran of the development business, Mr. Worboys most recently served as CEO of P3 Logistic Parks. “I am pleased to join TCC to lead an exceptional team of European logistics development experts,” said Mr. Worboys. “Our team’s knowledge of logistics, warehouse, fulfillment and e-commerce facilities will enable us to hit the ground running in meeting the expanding needs of occupiers and capital partners.”

Mr. Worboys will serve as TCC’s Managing Director, Head of European Logistics. He will initially be based in Prague, Czech Republic.

In addition, Graham Reece will join TCC. He will serve as Senior Vice President, Head of European Logistics Construction. Based in Poland, he will oversee the construction and delivery of all logistics projects in Europe.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.