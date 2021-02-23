 

AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 22:10  |  20   |   |   

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's third quarter ended January 30, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time that day.

Hosting the call to review results for the fiscal third quarter will be Wahid Nawabi, president and chief executive officer, Kevin P. McDonnell, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, chief marketing officer and vice president of investor relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: March 9, 2021
Time: 1:30 PM PT (2:30 PM MT, 3:30 PM CT, 4:30 PM ET)
Toll-free: (877) 561-2749
International: (678) 809-1029
Conference ID: 9179576

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the AeroVironment, Inc. website, http://investor.avinc.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.avinc.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at approximately 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time through Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the passcode 9179576. International callers should dial (404) 537-3406 and enter the same conference ID number to access the audio replay.

ABOUT AEROVIRONMENT, INC.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) provides technology solutions at the intersection of robotics, sensors, software analytics and connectivity that deliver more actionable intelligence so you can Proceed with Certainty. Celebrating 50 years of innovation, AeroVironment is a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems and tactical missile systems, and serves defense, government and commercial customers. For more information, visit www.avinc.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AeroVironment, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV), a global leader in unmanned aircraft systems, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's third quarter ended January 30, 2021 after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Management …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
AeroVironment, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Arcturus UAV, Expands Portfolio with Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems
10.02.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Im Vollrausch!" Ehang, Bitcoin Group, GameStop, Volkswagen, Tesla, Razer, Nvidia
08.02.21
AeroVironment, Inc. to Present at Cowen’s 42nd Annual Aerospace/Defense and Industrials Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
10
AeroInviroment