McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2020

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $572.6 million from $570.2 million in 2019, with income from operations decreasing $0.6 million to $140.8 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $102.0 million, or $4.16 per diluted share, from $96.8 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, in 2019.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $149.0 million, an increase of 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported net income of $31.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $26.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

The Company also announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.435 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.015, or 4%, over the prior year period. The cash dividend will be payable on April 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. This marks the 30th consecutive year the Company has increased its annual dividend.

FOURTH QUARTER 2020 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:

Income from operations increased 7% year-over-year to $41.0 million.

increased 7% year-over-year to $41.0 million. Total revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $149.0 million.

1% year-over-year to $149.0 million. Rental revenues decreased 4% year-over-year to $88.5 million.

decreased 4% year-over-year to $88.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased 3% year-over-year to $65.3 million.

increased 3% year-over-year to $65.3 million. Dividend rate increased 12% year-over-year to $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.1% yield on the February 22, 2021 close price of $80.48 per share.

Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:

“We were pleased with our fourth quarter results. Strong sales revenues, primarily at Enviroplex, more than offset some softness in rental demand, primarily at Adler, compared to a year ago. The growth in total revenues, coupled with good management of costs, enabled us to grow operating income by 7%.

Our full year results demonstrated the resilience in our business and the dedication of our teams. Despite the many disruptions arising from the pandemic, we grew total revenues and delivered operating income comparable to the prior year. Growth in sales revenues, primarily at Mobile Modular, more than offset slightly lower rental revenue. I am grateful to our employees who persevered and adapted to the new work conditions arising from the pandemic, and who continued to provide excellent service to our customers.

We are entering 2021 with a solid business, an experienced leadership team, and a strong balance sheet. Our track record of execution combined with an improving economy should drive healthy free cash flow generation while we invest in additional fleet to meet customer needs. We are well positioned to continue growing the business as demand conditions improve during the year.”

DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:

All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 unless otherwise indicated.

MOBILE MODULAR

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $22.5 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 6%. Rental revenues decreased 2% to $47.5 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $5.8 million and other direct costs decreased 4% to $11.0 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 2% to $30.8 million. The rental revenue decline was due to decreased demand from commercial and education customers. Rental related services revenues decreased 1% to $16.2 million, with associated gross profit increasing 10% to $4.5 million. Sales revenues decreased 23% to $12.0 million, primarily due to lower used equipment sales with gross margin on sales decreasing to 27% from 30%, resulting in a 30% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $3.3 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 7% to $16.5 million, primarily due to lower allocated corporate expenses.

TRS-RENTELCO

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $10.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 14%. Rental revenues increased 1% to $27.9 million, depreciation expense decreased 1% to $11.3 million and other direct costs increased 7% to $4.4 million, which resulted in a 1% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $12.2 million. The rental revenue growth was due to increased demand from general purpose test equipment customers. Sales revenues increased 62% to $8.7 million. Gross margin on sales was 47% in 2020 compared to 62% in 2019, resulting in a 23% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $4.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 7% to $6.1 million, primarily due to lower salaries and benefit costs and lower travel, meals and meeting expenses.

ADLER TANKS

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $2.2 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 35%. Rental revenues decreased 18% to $13.1 million, depreciation expense decreased 1% to $4.1 million and other direct costs decreased 16% to $2.3 million, which resulted in a 27% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $6.7 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to continued COVID-19 related market disruptions and a decrease in the price of oil and gas, which contributed to weaker activities in multiple geographic and market segments. Rental related services revenues decreased 24% to $5.3 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 9% to $1.3 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 21% to $5.8 million, primarily due to lower allocated corporate expenses, decreased salaries and employee benefit costs and lower marketing and administrative costs.

FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:

For the full year 2021, the Company currently expects:

Total revenue: $560 million - $595 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 : $230 million - $245 million

: $230 million - $245 million Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $90 million to $110 million

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release. 2. Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.

ABOUT MCGRATH RENTCORP:

Founded in 1979, McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a diversified business-to-business rental company providing modular buildings, electronic test equipment, portable storage and tank containment solutions across the United States and other select North American regions. The Company’s rental operations consist of four divisions: Mobile Modular rents and sells modular buildings to fulfill customers’ temporary and permanent classroom and office space needs; TRS-RenTelco rents and sells electronic test equipment; Adler Tank Rentals rents and sells containment solutions for hazardous and nonhazardous liquids and solids; and Mobile Modular Portable Storage provides portable storage rental solutions. For more information on McGrath RentCorp and its operating units, please visit our websites:

You should read this press release in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company’s latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings. You can visit the Company’s web site at www.mgrc.com to access information on McGrath RentCorp, including the latest Forms 10-K, 10-Q and other SEC filings.

CONFERENCE CALL NOTE:

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding McGrath RentCorp’s expectations, strategies, prospects or targets are forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements also can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” or “will,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. In particular, Mr. Hanna’s statements about entering 2021 with a solid business, an experienced leadership team, and a strong balance sheet, the Company’s track record of execution combined with an improving economy driving healthy free cash flow generation while investing in additional fleet to meet customer needs and being well positioned to continue growing the business as demand conditions improve during 2021 as well as the statements regarding the full year 2021 in the “Financial Outlook” section, are forward-looking.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected including: the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact, the extent and length of the shelter-in and other restrictions associated with COVID-19 pandemic, the health of the education and commercial markets in our modular building division; the activity levels in the general purpose and communications test equipment markets at TRS-RenTelco; the utilization levels and rental rates of our Adler Tanks liquid and solid containment tank and box rental assets; continued execution of our performance improvement initiatives; and our ability to effectively manage our rental assets, as well as the factors disclosed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by law, we assume no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Rental $ 88,517 $ 92,231 $ 351,790 $ 353,889 Rental related services 22,367 24,300 92,393 101,038 Rental operations 110,884 116,531 444,183 454,927 Sales 37,238 28,842 124,604 110,229 Other 858 1,848 3,767 5,074 Total revenues 148,980 147,221 572,554 570,230 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation of rental equipment 21,226 21,169 85,866 80,391 Rental related services 16,345 18,734 68,105 76,241 Other 17,647 18,237 73,818 79,365 Total direct costs of rental operations 55,218 58,140 227,789 235,997 Costs of sales 23,108 18,084 81,019 68,068 Total costs of revenues 78,326 76,224 308,808 304,065 Gross profit 70,653 70,997 263,746 266,165 Selling and administrative expenses 29,628 32,749 122,993 124,793 Income from operations 41,025 38,248 140,753 141,372 Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,983 ) (2,924 ) (8,787 ) (12,331 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 267 130 78 84 Income before provision for income taxes 39,309 35,454 132,044 129,125 Provision for income taxes 8,133 9,053 30,060 32,319 Net income $ 31,176 $ 26,401 $ 101,984 $ 96,806 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 1.09 $ 4.22 $ 3.99 Diluted $ 1.27 $ 1.07 $ 4.16 $ 3.93 Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 24,119 24,290 24,157 24,250 Diluted 24,453 24,697 24,531 24,623 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.420 $ 0.375 $ 1.68 $ 1.50

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Assets Cash $ 1,238 $ 2,342 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,100 in 2020 and $1,883 in 2019 123,316 128,099 Rental equipment, at cost: Relocatable modular buildings 882,115 868,807 Electronic test equipment 333,020 335,343 Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes 315,706 316,261 1,530,841 1,520,411 Less accumulated depreciation (592,725 ) (552,911 ) Rental equipment, net 938,116 967,500 Property, plant and equipment, net 136,210 131,047 Prepaid expenses and other assets 41,549 45,356 Intangible assets, net 7,118 7,334 Goodwill 28,197 28,197 Total assets $ 1,275,744 $ 1,309,875 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Notes payable $ 222,754 $ 293,431 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 108,334 109,174 Deferred income 45,975 54,964 Deferred income taxes, net 216,077 218,270 Total liabilities 593,140 675,839 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares Issued and outstanding - 24,128 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 24,296 shares as of December 31, 2019 106,289 106,360 Retained earnings 576,419 527,746 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (104 ) (70 ) Total shareholders’ equity 682,604 634,036 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,275,744 $ 1,309,875

MCGRATH RENTCORP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 101,984 $ 96,806 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 94,643 89,476 Provision for doubtful accounts 1,343 1,013 Share-based compensation 5,549 5,892 Gain on sale of used rental equipment (19,329 ) (21,309 ) Foreign currency exchange gain (78 ) (84 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 11 11 Change in: Accounts receivable 3,440 (7,323 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,807 (13,530 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 316 20,298 Deferred income (8,989 ) 5,138 Deferred income taxes (2,193 ) 11,606 Net cash provided by operating activities 180,504 187,994 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Purchases of rental equipment (86,329 ) (167,703 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (13,724 ) (12,080 ) Cash paid for acquisition of business assets — (7,808 ) Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment 47,052 44,447 Net cash used in investing activities (53,001 ) (143,144 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Net (repayment) borrowing under bank lines of credit (70,689 ) (5,144 ) Repurchase of common stock (13,617 ) — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards (4,376 ) (3,333 ) Payment of dividends (39,769 ) (35,539 ) Net cash used in financing activities (128,451 ) (44,016 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (156 ) - Net (decrease) increase in cash (1,104 ) 834 Cash balance, beginning of period 2,342 1,508 Cash balance, end of period $ 1,238 $ 2,342 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid, during the period $ 9,050 $ 12,475 Net income taxes paid, during the period $ 34,903 $ 17,528 Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid $ 10,083 $ 9,489 Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid $ 4,373 $ 6,496

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 47,548 $ 27,916 $ 13,054 $ — $ 88,518 Rental related services 16,236 784 5,347 — 22,367 Rental operations 63,784 28,700 18,401 — 110,885 Sales 12,016 8,675 426 16,121 37,238 Other 351 438 68 — 857 Total revenues 76,151 37,813 18,895 16,121 148,980 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,790 11,343 4,093 — 21,226 Rental related services 11,688 583 4,074 — 16,345 Other 10,989 4,371 2,287 — 17,647 Total direct costs of rental operations 28,467 16,297 10,454 — 55,218 Costs of sales 8,737 4,573 478 9,320 23,108 Total costs of revenues 37,204 20,870 10,932 9,320 78,326 Gross Profit Rental 30,769 12,202 6,674 — 49,645 Rental related services 4,548 201 1,273 — 6,022 Rental operations 35,317 12,403 7,947 — 55,667 Sales 3,279 4,102 (52 ) 6,801 14,130 Other 351 438 68 — 857 Total gross profit 38,947 16,943 7,963 6,801 70,654 Selling and administrative expenses 16,456 6,108 5,766 1,298 29,628 Income from operations $ 22,491 $ 10,835 $ 2,197 $ 5,503 $ 41,026 Interest expense (1,983 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 267 Provision for income taxes (8,134 ) Net income $ 31,176 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 834,599 $ 333,505 $ 314,647 Average monthly total yield 2 1.90 % 2.74 % 1.38 % Average utilization 3 76.2 % 68.4 % 42.6 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.49 % 4.08 % 3.25 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. 2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. 3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. 4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 48,580 $ 27,654 $ 15,997 $ — $ 92,231 Rental related services 16,449 835 7,016 — 24,300 Rental operations 65,029 28,489 23,013 — 116,531 Sales 15,642 5,361 263 7,576 28,842 Other 1,223 557 68 — 1,848 Total revenues 81,894 34,407 23,344 7,576 147,221 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 5,622 11,415 4,132 — 21,169 Rental related services 12,333 783 5,618 — 18,734 Other 11,415 4,097 2,725 — 18,237 Total direct costs of rental operations 29,370 16,295 12,475 — 58,140 Costs of sales 10,935 2,037 235 4,877 18,084 Total costs of revenues 40,305 18,332 12,710 4,877 76,224 Gross Profit Rental 31,543 12,142 9,140 — 52,825 Rental related services 4,116 52 1,398 — 5,566 Rental operations 35,659 12,194 10,538 — 58,391 Sales 4,707 3,324 28 2,699 10,758 Other 1,223 557 68 — 1,848 Total gross profit 41,589 16,075 10,634 2,699 70,997 Selling and administrative expenses 17,686 6,544 7,267 1,252 32,749 Income from operations $ 23,903 $ 9,531 $ 3,367 $ 1,447 38,248 Interest expense (2,924 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 130 Provision for income taxes (9,053 ) Net income $ 26,401 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 813,535 $ 328,038 $ 314,906 Average monthly total yield 2 1.99 % 2.81 % 1.69 % Average utilization 3 79.3 % 66.8 % 50.0 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.51 % 4.20 % 3.39 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. 2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. 3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. 4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 188,719 $ 109,083 $ 53,988 $ — $ 351,790 Rental related services 67,527 3,080 21,786 — 92,393 Rental operations 256,246 112,163 75,774 — 444,183 Sales 63,863 26,618 1,386 32,737 124,604 Other 1,415 2,030 322 — 3,767 Total revenues 321,524 140,811 77,482 32,737 572,554 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 22,967 46,472 16,427 — 85,866 Rental related services 48,910 2,419 16,776 — 68,105 Other 47,762 17,133 8,923 — 73,818 Total direct costs of rental operations 119,639 66,024 42,126 — 227,789 Costs of sales 46,011 13,923 1,277 19,808 81,019 Total costs of revenues 165,650 79,947 43,403 19,808 308,808 Gross Profit Rental 117,990 45,478 28,638 — 192,106 Rental related services 18,617 661 5,010 — 24,288 Rental operations 136,607 46,139 33,648 — 216,394 Sales 17,852 12,695 109 12,929 43,585 Other 1,415 2,030 322 — 3,767 Total gross profit 155,874 60,864 34,079 12,929 263,746 Selling and administrative expenses 68,470 24,306 24,764 5,453 122,993 Income from operations $ 87,404 $ 36,558 $ 9,315 $ 7,476 $ 140,753 Interest expense (8,787 ) Foreign currency exchange gain 78 Provision for income taxes (30,060 ) Net income $ 101,984 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 825,614 $ 336,399 $ 314,797 Average monthly total yield 2 1.88 % 2.70 % 1.43 % Average utilization 3 77.2 % 66.2 % 44.6 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.47 % 4.08 % 3.21 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. 2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. 3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. 4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

MCGRATH RENTCORP BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited) Twelve months ended December 31, 2019 (dollar amounts in thousands) Mobile Modular TRS-RenTelco Adler Tanks Enviroplex Consolidated Revenues Rental $ 182,316 $ 103,704 $ 67,869 $ — $ 353,889 Rental related services 69,395 3,260 28,383 — 101,038 Rental operations 251,711 106,964 96,252 — 454,927 Sales 47,043 22,106 1,266 39,814 110,229 Other 2,256 2,413 405 — 5,074 Total revenues 301,010 131,483 97,923 39,814 570,230 Costs and Expenses Direct costs of rental operations: Depreciation 22,071 41,948 16,372 — 80,391 Rental related services 51,787 2,791 21,663 — 76,241 Other 51,136 16,303 11,926 — 79,365 Total direct costs of rental operations 124,994 61,042 49,961 — 235,997 Costs of sales 32,398 9,693 948 25,029 68,068 Total costs of revenues 157,392 70,735 50,909 25,029 304,065 Gross Profit Rental 109,109 45,453 39,571 — 194,133 Rental related services 17,608 469 6,720 — 24,797 Rental operations 126,717 45,922 46,291 — 218,930 Sales 14,645 12,413 318 14,785 42,161 Other 2,256 2,413 405 — 5,074 Total gross profit 143,618 60,748 47,014 14,785 266,165 Selling and administrative expenses 65,699 24,645 29,321 5,128 124,793 Income from operations $ 77,919 $ 36,103 $ 17,693 $ 9,657 $ 141,372 Interest expense (12,331 ) Foreign currency exchange loss 84 Provision for income taxes (32,319 ) Net income $ 96,806 Other Information Average rental equipment 1 $ 795,250 $ 306,426 $ 313,810 Average monthly total yield 2 1.90 % 2.82 % 1.80 % Average utilization 3 79.2 % 66.2 % 54.7 % Average monthly rental rate 4 2.41 % 4.26 % 3.29 %

1. Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory. 2. Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period. 3. Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment. 4. Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures

To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 31,175 $ 26,401 $ 101,984 $ 96,806 Provision for income taxes 8,134 9,053 30,060 32,319 Interest expense 1,983 2,924 8,787 12,331 Depreciation and amortization 23,394 23,516 94,643 89,476 EBITDA 64,686 61,894 235,474 230,932 Share-based compensation 655 1,796 5,549 5,892 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 65,341 $ 63,690 $ 241,023 $ 236,824 Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 44 % 43 % 42 % 42 %

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (dollar amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1 $ 65,341 $ 63,690 $ 241,023 $ 236,824 Interest paid (2,221 ) (3,116 ) (9,050 ) (12,475 ) Income taxes paid, net of refunds received (10,199 ) (7,498 ) (34,903 ) (17,528 ) Gain on sale of used rental equipment (5,219 ) (6,141 ) (19,329 ) (21,309 ) Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) (267 ) (130 ) (78 ) (84 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 3 3 11 11 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 6,117 9,964 4,783 (6,310 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,121 (1,796 ) 3,807 (13,530 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 2,871 1,957 3,229 17,257 Deferred income (12,580 ) (5,808 ) (8,989 ) 5,138 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48,967 $ 51,125 $ 180,504 $ 187,994

1. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. 2. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.

