McGrath RentCorp Announces Results for Fourth Quarter 2020
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ: MGRC) (the “Company”), a diversified business-to-business rental company, today announced total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 of $149.0 million, an increase of 1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company reported net income of $31.2 million, or $1.27 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $26.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $572.6 million from $570.2 million in 2019, with income from operations decreasing $0.6 million to $140.8 million. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased to $102.0 million, or $4.16 per diluted share, from $96.8 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, in 2019.
The Company also announced that the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.435 per share for the quarter ending March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.015, or 4%, over the prior year period. The cash dividend will be payable on April 30, 2021 to all shareholders of record on April 15, 2021. This marks the 30th consecutive year the Company has increased its annual dividend.
FOURTH QUARTER 2020 COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS:
- Income from operations increased 7% year-over-year to $41.0 million.
- Total revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $149.0 million.
- Rental revenues decreased 4% year-over-year to $88.5 million.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased 3% year-over-year to $65.3 million.
- Dividend rate increased 12% year-over-year to $0.42 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. On an annualized basis, this dividend represents a 2.1% yield on the February 22, 2021 close price of $80.48 per share.
Joe Hanna, President and CEO of McGrath RentCorp, made the following comments regarding these results and future expectations:
“We were pleased with our fourth quarter results. Strong sales revenues, primarily at Enviroplex, more than offset some softness in rental demand, primarily at Adler, compared to a year ago. The growth in total revenues, coupled with good management of costs, enabled us to grow operating income by 7%.
Our full year results demonstrated the resilience in our business and the dedication of our teams. Despite the many disruptions arising from the pandemic, we grew total revenues and delivered operating income comparable to the prior year. Growth in sales revenues, primarily at Mobile Modular, more than offset slightly lower rental revenue. I am grateful to our employees who persevered and adapted to the new work conditions arising from the pandemic, and who continued to provide excellent service to our customers.
We are entering 2021 with a solid business, an experienced leadership team, and a strong balance sheet. Our track record of execution combined with an improving economy should drive healthy free cash flow generation while we invest in additional fleet to meet customer needs. We are well positioned to continue growing the business as demand conditions improve during the year.”
DIVISION HIGHLIGHTS:
All comparisons presented below are for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to the quarter ended December 31, 2019 unless otherwise indicated.
MOBILE MODULAR
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s Mobile Modular division reported income from operations of $22.5 million, a decrease of $1.4 million, or 6%. Rental revenues decreased 2% to $47.5 million, depreciation expense increased 3% to $5.8 million and other direct costs decreased 4% to $11.0 million, which resulted in a decrease in gross profit on rental revenues of 2% to $30.8 million. The rental revenue decline was due to decreased demand from commercial and education customers. Rental related services revenues decreased 1% to $16.2 million, with associated gross profit increasing 10% to $4.5 million. Sales revenues decreased 23% to $12.0 million, primarily due to lower used equipment sales with gross margin on sales decreasing to 27% from 30%, resulting in a 30% decrease in gross profit on sales revenues to $3.3 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 7% to $16.5 million, primarily due to lower allocated corporate expenses.
TRS-RENTELCO
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s TRS-RenTelco division reported income from operations of $10.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 14%. Rental revenues increased 1% to $27.9 million, depreciation expense decreased 1% to $11.3 million and other direct costs increased 7% to $4.4 million, which resulted in a 1% increase in gross profit on rental revenues to $12.2 million. The rental revenue growth was due to increased demand from general purpose test equipment customers. Sales revenues increased 62% to $8.7 million. Gross margin on sales was 47% in 2020 compared to 62% in 2019, resulting in a 23% increase in gross profit on sales revenues to $4.1 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 7% to $6.1 million, primarily due to lower salaries and benefit costs and lower travel, meals and meeting expenses.
ADLER TANKS
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company’s Adler Tanks division reported income from operations of $2.2 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 35%. Rental revenues decreased 18% to $13.1 million, depreciation expense decreased 1% to $4.1 million and other direct costs decreased 16% to $2.3 million, which resulted in a 27% decrease in gross profit on rental revenues to $6.7 million. The rental revenue decrease was primarily due to continued COVID-19 related market disruptions and a decrease in the price of oil and gas, which contributed to weaker activities in multiple geographic and market segments. Rental related services revenues decreased 24% to $5.3 million, with gross profit on rental related services decreasing 9% to $1.3 million. Selling and administrative expenses decreased 21% to $5.8 million, primarily due to lower allocated corporate expenses, decreased salaries and employee benefit costs and lower marketing and administrative costs.
FINANCIAL OUTLOOK:
For the full year 2021, the Company currently expects:
- Total revenue: $560 million - $595 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1,2: $230 million - $245 million
- Gross rental equipment capital expenditures: $90 million to $110 million
|1.
|
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-cash impairment costs and share-based compensation. A reconciliation of actual net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net cash provided by operating activities can be found at the end of this release.
|2.
|
Information reconciling forward-looking Adjusted EBITDA to the comparable GAAP financial measures is unavailable to the Company without unreasonable effort because certain items required for such reconciliations are outside of the Company’s control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted, such as the provision for income taxes. Therefore, no reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided. The Company provides Adjusted EBITDA guidance because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with the Company’s results under GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted in the reconciliation of actual Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures at the end of this release.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
88,517
|
|
|
$
|
92,231
|
|
|
$
|
351,790
|
|
|
$
|
353,889
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
22,367
|
|
|
|
24,300
|
|
|
|
92,393
|
|
|
|
101,038
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
110,884
|
|
|
|
116,531
|
|
|
|
444,183
|
|
|
|
454,927
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
37,238
|
|
|
|
28,842
|
|
|
|
124,604
|
|
|
|
110,229
|
|
Other
|
|
|
858
|
|
|
|
1,848
|
|
|
|
3,767
|
|
|
|
5,074
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
148,980
|
|
|
|
147,221
|
|
|
|
572,554
|
|
|
|
570,230
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation of rental equipment
|
|
|
21,226
|
|
|
|
21,169
|
|
|
|
85,866
|
|
|
|
80,391
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
16,345
|
|
|
|
18,734
|
|
|
|
68,105
|
|
|
|
76,241
|
|
Other
|
|
|
17,647
|
|
|
|
18,237
|
|
|
|
73,818
|
|
|
|
79,365
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
55,218
|
|
|
|
58,140
|
|
|
|
227,789
|
|
|
|
235,997
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
23,108
|
|
|
|
18,084
|
|
|
|
81,019
|
|
|
|
68,068
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
78,326
|
|
|
|
76,224
|
|
|
|
308,808
|
|
|
|
304,065
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
70,653
|
|
|
|
70,997
|
|
|
|
263,746
|
|
|
|
266,165
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
29,628
|
|
|
|
32,749
|
|
|
|
122,993
|
|
|
|
124,793
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
|
41,025
|
|
|
|
38,248
|
|
|
|
140,753
|
|
|
|
141,372
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(1,983
|
)
|
|
|
(2,924
|
)
|
|
|
(8,787
|
)
|
|
|
(12,331
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
|
|
39,309
|
|
|
|
35,454
|
|
|
|
132,044
|
|
|
|
129,125
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
8,133
|
|
|
|
9,053
|
|
|
|
30,060
|
|
|
|
32,319
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
31,176
|
|
|
$
|
26,401
|
|
|
$
|
101,984
|
|
|
$
|
96,806
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
$
|
1.09
|
|
|
$
|
4.22
|
|
|
$
|
3.99
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
1.27
|
|
|
$
|
1.07
|
|
|
$
|
4.16
|
|
|
$
|
3.93
|
|
Shares used in per share calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
24,119
|
|
|
|
24,290
|
|
|
|
24,157
|
|
|
|
24,250
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
24,453
|
|
|
|
24,697
|
|
|
|
24,531
|
|
|
|
24,623
|
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
|
$
|
0.420
|
|
|
$
|
0.375
|
|
|
$
|
1.68
|
|
|
$
|
1.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
$
|
1,238
|
|
|
$
|
2,342
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,100 in 2020
and $1,883 in 2019
|
|
|
123,316
|
|
|
|
128,099
|
|
Rental equipment, at cost:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relocatable modular buildings
|
|
|
882,115
|
|
|
|
868,807
|
|
Electronic test equipment
|
|
|
333,020
|
|
|
|
335,343
|
|
Liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes
|
|
|
315,706
|
|
|
|
316,261
|
|
|
|
|
1,530,841
|
|
|
|
1,520,411
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(592,725
|
)
|
|
|
(552,911
|
)
|
Rental equipment, net
|
|
|
938,116
|
|
|
|
967,500
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
136,210
|
|
|
|
131,047
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
41,549
|
|
|
|
45,356
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
7,118
|
|
|
|
7,334
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
28,197
|
|
|
|
28,197
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
1,275,744
|
|
|
$
|
1,309,875
|
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
222,754
|
|
|
$
|
293,431
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
108,334
|
|
|
|
109,174
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
45,975
|
|
|
|
54,964
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
|
|
216,077
|
|
|
|
218,270
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
593,140
|
|
|
|
675,839
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value - Authorized 40,000 shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issued and outstanding - 24,128 shares as of December 31, 2020 and 24,296 shares as of December 31, 2019
|
|
|
106,289
|
|
|
|
106,360
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
576,419
|
|
|
|
527,746
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(104
|
)
|
|
|
(70
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
|
682,604
|
|
|
|
634,036
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
1,275,744
|
|
|
$
|
1,309,875
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
101,984
|
|
|
$
|
96,806
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
94,643
|
|
|
|
89,476
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
1,343
|
|
|
|
1,013
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
5,549
|
|
|
|
5,892
|
|
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
|
|
|
(19,329
|
)
|
|
|
(21,309
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
(84
|
)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Change in:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
3,440
|
|
|
|
(7,323
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
3,807
|
|
|
|
(13,530
|
)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
|
316
|
|
|
|
20,298
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
(8,989
|
)
|
|
|
5,138
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
(2,193
|
)
|
|
|
11,606
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
180,504
|
|
|
|
187,994
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of rental equipment
|
|
|
(86,329
|
)
|
|
|
(167,703
|
)
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
(13,724
|
)
|
|
|
(12,080
|
)
|
Cash paid for acquisition of business assets
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(7,808
|
)
|
Proceeds from sales of used rental equipment
|
|
|
47,052
|
|
|
|
44,447
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(53,001
|
)
|
|
|
(143,144
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (repayment) borrowing under bank lines of credit
|
|
|
(70,689
|
)
|
|
|
(5,144
|
)
|
Repurchase of common stock
|
|
|
(13,617
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of stock awards
|
|
|
(4,376
|
)
|
|
|
(3,333
|
)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
(39,769
|
)
|
|
|
(35,539
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
(128,451
|
)
|
|
|
(44,016
|
)
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
(156
|
)
|
|
|
-
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash
|
|
|
(1,104
|
)
|
|
|
834
|
|
Cash balance, beginning of period
|
|
|
2,342
|
|
|
|
1,508
|
|
Cash balance, end of period
|
|
$
|
1,238
|
|
|
$
|
2,342
|
|
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest paid, during the period
|
|
$
|
9,050
|
|
|
$
|
12,475
|
|
Net income taxes paid, during the period
|
|
$
|
34,903
|
|
|
$
|
17,528
|
|
Dividends accrued during the period, not yet paid
|
|
$
|
10,083
|
|
|
$
|
9,489
|
|
Rental equipment acquisitions, not yet paid
|
|
$
|
4,373
|
|
|
$
|
6,496
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
|
|
Adler Tanks
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
47,548
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
27,916
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,054
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
88,518
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
16,236
|
|
|
|
|
|
784
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,347
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
22,367
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
63,784
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,401
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
110,885
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
12,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,675
|
|
|
|
|
|
426
|
|
|
|
16,121
|
|
|
|
37,238
|
|
Other
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
857
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
76,151
|
|
|
|
|
|
37,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
18,895
|
|
|
|
16,121
|
|
|
|
148,980
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
5,790
|
|
|
|
|
|
11,343
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,093
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,226
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
11,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
583
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,074
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,345
|
|
Other
|
|
|
10,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,287
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
17,647
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
28,467
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,297
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,454
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
55,218
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
8,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,573
|
|
|
|
|
|
478
|
|
|
|
9,320
|
|
|
|
23,108
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
37,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
10,932
|
|
|
|
9,320
|
|
|
|
78,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
30,769
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,202
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,674
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
49,645
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
4,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,273
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,022
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
35,317
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,947
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
55,667
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
3,279
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,102
|
|
|
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
|
6,801
|
|
|
|
14,130
|
|
Other
|
|
|
351
|
|
|
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
857
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
38,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,963
|
|
|
|
6,801
|
|
|
|
70,654
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
16,456
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,108
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,766
|
|
|
|
1,298
|
|
|
|
29,628
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
22,491
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,835
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,197
|
|
|
$
|
5,503
|
|
|
$
|
41,026
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,983
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
267
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,134
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rental equipment 1
|
|
$
|
834,599
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
333,505
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
314,647
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 2
|
|
|
1.90
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
2.74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 3
|
|
|
76.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
68.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
42.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 4
|
|
|
2.49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4.08
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
3.25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
|
2.
|
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
|
3.
|
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
|
4.
|
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
Adler Tanks
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
48,580
|
|
|
$
|
27,654
|
|
|
$
|
15,997
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
92,231
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
16,449
|
|
|
|
835
|
|
|
|
7,016
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,300
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
65,029
|
|
|
|
28,489
|
|
|
|
23,013
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
116,531
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
15,642
|
|
|
|
5,361
|
|
|
|
263
|
|
|
|
7,576
|
|
|
|
28,842
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,848
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
81,894
|
|
|
|
34,407
|
|
|
|
23,344
|
|
|
|
7,576
|
|
|
|
147,221
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
5,622
|
|
|
|
11,415
|
|
|
|
4,132
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
21,169
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
12,333
|
|
|
|
783
|
|
|
|
5,618
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18,734
|
|
Other
|
|
|
11,415
|
|
|
|
4,097
|
|
|
|
2,725
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
18,237
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
29,370
|
|
|
|
16,295
|
|
|
|
12,475
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58,140
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
10,935
|
|
|
|
2,037
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
|
4,877
|
|
|
|
18,084
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
40,305
|
|
|
|
18,332
|
|
|
|
12,710
|
|
|
|
4,877
|
|
|
|
76,224
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
31,543
|
|
|
|
12,142
|
|
|
|
9,140
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
52,825
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
4,116
|
|
|
|
52
|
|
|
|
1,398
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,566
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
35,659
|
|
|
|
12,194
|
|
|
|
10,538
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
58,391
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
4,707
|
|
|
|
3,324
|
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
|
2,699
|
|
|
|
10,758
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,223
|
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,848
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
41,589
|
|
|
|
16,075
|
|
|
|
10,634
|
|
|
|
2,699
|
|
|
|
70,997
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
17,686
|
|
|
|
6,544
|
|
|
|
7,267
|
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
|
|
32,749
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
23,903
|
|
|
$
|
9,531
|
|
|
$
|
3,367
|
|
|
$
|
1,447
|
|
|
|
38,248
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2,924
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9,053
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
26,401
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rental equipment 1
|
|
$
|
813,535
|
|
|
$
|
328,038
|
|
|
$
|
314,906
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 2
|
|
|
1.99
|
%
|
|
|
2.81
|
%
|
|
|
1.69
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 3
|
|
|
79.3
|
%
|
|
|
66.8
|
%
|
|
|
50.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 4
|
|
|
2.51
|
%
|
|
|
4.20
|
%
|
|
|
3.39
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
|
2.
|
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
|
3.
|
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
|
4.
|
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31, 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
|
|
Adler Tanks
|
|
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
188,719
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
109,083
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
53,988
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
351,790
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
67,527
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,080
|
|
|
|
|
|
21,786
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
92,393
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
256,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
112,163
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
444,183
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
63,863
|
|
|
|
|
|
26,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,386
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
124,604
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,767
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
321,524
|
|
|
|
|
|
140,811
|
|
|
|
|
|
77,482
|
|
|
|
|
|
32,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
572,554
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
22,967
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,427
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
85,866
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
48,910
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,776
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
68,105
|
|
Other
|
|
|
47,762
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,133
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
73,818
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
119,639
|
|
|
|
|
|
66,024
|
|
|
|
|
|
42,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
227,789
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
46,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
13,923
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
81,019
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
165,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
79,947
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,403
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
308,808
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
117,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
45,478
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,638
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
192,106
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
18,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
661
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,010
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,288
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
136,607
|
|
|
|
|
|
46,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,648
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
216,394
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
17,852
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
43,585
|
|
Other
|
|
|
1,415
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
322
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,767
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
155,874
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,864
|
|
|
|
|
|
34,079
|
|
|
|
|
|
12,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
263,746
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
68,470
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
24,764
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,453
|
|
|
|
|
|
122,993
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
87,404
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
36,558
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,315
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,476
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
140,753
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8,787
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange gain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
78
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(30,060
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
101,984
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rental equipment 1
|
|
$
|
825,614
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
336,399
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
314,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 2
|
|
|
1.88
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
2.70
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
1.43
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 3
|
|
|
77.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
66.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
44.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 4
|
|
|
2.47
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
4.08
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
3.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
|
2.
|
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
|
3.
|
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
|
4.
|
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
|
MCGRATH RENTCORP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twelve months ended December 31, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Mobile Modular
|
|
|
TRS-RenTelco
|
|
|
Adler Tanks
|
|
|
Enviroplex
|
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
$
|
182,316
|
|
|
$
|
103,704
|
|
|
$
|
67,869
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
353,889
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
69,395
|
|
|
|
3,260
|
|
|
|
28,383
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
101,038
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
251,711
|
|
|
|
106,964
|
|
|
|
96,252
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
454,927
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
47,043
|
|
|
|
22,106
|
|
|
|
1,266
|
|
|
|
39,814
|
|
|
|
110,229
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
|
|
2,413
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,074
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
301,010
|
|
|
|
131,483
|
|
|
|
97,923
|
|
|
|
39,814
|
|
|
|
570,230
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Costs and Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Direct costs of rental operations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
22,071
|
|
|
|
41,948
|
|
|
|
16,372
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
80,391
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
51,787
|
|
|
|
2,791
|
|
|
|
21,663
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
76,241
|
|
Other
|
|
|
51,136
|
|
|
|
16,303
|
|
|
|
11,926
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
79,365
|
|
Total direct costs of rental operations
|
|
|
124,994
|
|
|
|
61,042
|
|
|
|
49,961
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
235,997
|
|
Costs of sales
|
|
|
32,398
|
|
|
|
9,693
|
|
|
|
948
|
|
|
|
25,029
|
|
|
|
68,068
|
|
Total costs of revenues
|
|
|
157,392
|
|
|
|
70,735
|
|
|
|
50,909
|
|
|
|
25,029
|
|
|
|
304,065
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rental
|
|
|
109,109
|
|
|
|
45,453
|
|
|
|
39,571
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
194,133
|
|
Rental related services
|
|
|
17,608
|
|
|
|
469
|
|
|
|
6,720
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,797
|
|
Rental operations
|
|
|
126,717
|
|
|
|
45,922
|
|
|
|
46,291
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
218,930
|
|
Sales
|
|
|
14,645
|
|
|
|
12,413
|
|
|
|
318
|
|
|
|
14,785
|
|
|
|
42,161
|
|
Other
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
|
|
2,413
|
|
|
|
405
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,074
|
|
Total gross profit
|
|
|
143,618
|
|
|
|
60,748
|
|
|
|
47,014
|
|
|
|
14,785
|
|
|
|
266,165
|
|
Selling and administrative expenses
|
|
|
65,699
|
|
|
|
24,645
|
|
|
|
29,321
|
|
|
|
5,128
|
|
|
|
124,793
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
$
|
77,919
|
|
|
$
|
36,103
|
|
|
$
|
17,693
|
|
|
$
|
9,657
|
|
|
$
|
141,372
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12,331
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
84
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(32,319
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
96,806
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rental equipment 1
|
|
$
|
795,250
|
|
|
$
|
306,426
|
|
|
$
|
313,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly total yield 2
|
|
|
1.90
|
%
|
|
|
2.82
|
%
|
|
|
1.80
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average utilization 3
|
|
|
79.2
|
%
|
|
|
66.2
|
%
|
|
|
54.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average monthly rental rate 4
|
|
|
2.41
|
%
|
|
|
4.26
|
%
|
|
|
3.29
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.
|
Average rental equipment represents the cost of rental equipment, excluding accessory equipment. For Mobile Modular and Adler Tanks, Average rental equipment also excludes new equipment inventory.
|2.
|
Average monthly total yield is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment for the period.
|3.
|
Average utilization is calculated by dividing the average month end costs of rental equipment on rent by the average month end total costs of rental equipment.
|4.
|
Average monthly rental rate is calculated by dividing the averages of monthly rental revenues by the cost of rental equipment on rent for the period.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures
To supplement the Company’s financial data presented on a basis consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company presents “Adjusted EBITDA”, which is defined by the Company as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure as management believes it provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s liquidity and financial condition and because management, as well as the Company’s lenders, use this measure in evaluating the performance of the Company.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a supplement to GAAP measures to further evaluate the Company’s period-to-period operating performance, compliance with financial covenants in the Company’s revolving lines of credit and senior notes and the Company’s ability to meet future capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Management believes the exclusion of non-cash charges, including share-based compensation, is useful in measuring the Company’s cash available for operations and performance of the Company. Because management finds Adjusted EBITDA useful, the Company believes its investors will also find Adjusted EBITDA useful in evaluating the Company’s performance.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows, or other consolidated income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company’s profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is not in accordance with or an alternative for GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Unlike EBITDA, which may be used by other companies or investors, Adjusted EBITDA does not include share-based compensation charges. The Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA is of limited use in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and does not accurately reflect real cash flow. In addition, other companies may not use Adjusted EBITDA or may use other non-GAAP measures, limiting the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of comparison. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company will not incur expenses that are the same as or similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should only be used to evaluate the Company’s results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures. The Company compensates for the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA by relying upon GAAP results to gain a complete picture of the Company’s performance. Because Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by the SEC, the Company includes in the tables below reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
31,175
|
|
|
$
|
26,401
|
|
|
$
|
101,984
|
|
|
$
|
96,806
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
8,134
|
|
|
|
9,053
|
|
|
|
30,060
|
|
|
|
32,319
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1,983
|
|
|
|
2,924
|
|
|
|
8,787
|
|
|
|
12,331
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
23,394
|
|
|
|
23,516
|
|
|
|
94,643
|
|
|
|
89,476
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
64,686
|
|
|
|
61,894
|
|
|
|
235,474
|
|
|
|
230,932
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
655
|
|
|
|
1,796
|
|
|
|
5,549
|
|
|
|
5,892
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
65,341
|
|
|
$
|
63,690
|
|
|
$
|
241,023
|
|
|
$
|
236,824
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin 2
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
|
|
43
|
%
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
(dollar amounts in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA 1
|
|
$
|
65,341
|
|
|
$
|
63,690
|
|
|
$
|
241,023
|
|
|
$
|
236,824
|
|
Interest paid
|
|
|
(2,221
|
)
|
|
|
(3,116
|
)
|
|
|
(9,050
|
)
|
|
|
(12,475
|
)
|
Income taxes paid, net of refunds received
|
|
|
(10,199
|
)
|
|
|
(7,498
|
)
|
|
|
(34,903
|
)
|
|
|
(17,528
|
)
|
Gain on sale of used rental equipment
|
|
|
(5,219
|
)
|
|
|
(6,141
|
)
|
|
|
(19,329
|
)
|
|
|
(21,309
|
)
|
Foreign currency exchange loss (gain)
|
|
|
(267
|
)
|
|
|
(130
|
)
|
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
|
(84
|
)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
11
|
|
Change in certain assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
6,117
|
|
|
|
9,964
|
|
|
|
4,783
|
|
|
|
(6,310
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
5,121
|
|
|
|
(1,796
|
)
|
|
|
3,807
|
|
|
|
(13,530
|
)
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
2,871
|
|
|
|
1,957
|
|
|
|
3,229
|
|
|
|
17,257
|
|
Deferred income
|
|
|
(12,580
|
)
|
|
|
(5,808
|
)
|
|
|
(8,989
|
)
|
|
|
5,138
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
48,967
|
|
|
$
|
51,125
|
|
|
$
|
180,504
|
|
|
$
|
187,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation.
|
2.
|
Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenues for the period.
|
