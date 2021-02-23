Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on March 4, 2021

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (“Fiesta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRGI), parent company of the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana fast-casual restaurant brands, today announced that it will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full year 2020 results on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. ET. A press release containing fourth quarter and full year 2020 results will be issued after market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 631-891-4304. A replay will be available after the call until Thursday, March 11, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671. The passcode is 10012670. The conference call will also be webcast live and archived on the corporate website at www.frgi.com, under the “Investor Relations” section.