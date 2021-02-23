Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that members of its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference (Virtual) on Tuesday, March 2nd at 12:30 PM Eastern Time; and

The Jefferies Virtual Enterprise Communications Summit on Wednesday, March 10th at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Webcasts of the events will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.five9.com/.