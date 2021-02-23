 

Adamas Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 22:03  |  18   |   |   

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, and recent corporate highlights.

“We are excited with the opportunities ahead of us, including the continued growth of GOCOVRI which is now the first and only medication approved to treat both OFF and dyskinesia motor complications in Parkinson’s disease,” said Neil F. McFarlane, Chief Executive Officer. “Bolstered by the launch of a second indication, GOCOVRI is now approved to treat approximately 400,000 to 500,000 Parkinson’s patients. The significant progress made across the business in 2020 fueled positive momentum into 2021, and we are leveraging this as we continue to successfully execute our long-term growth strategy.”

Recent portfolio highlights

  • Total revenues were $21.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 29% as compared to $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended release capsules product sales were $19.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 21% as compared to $16.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Total paid prescriptions (TRx) of GOCOVRI were approximately 8,165 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 14% increase over approximately 7,160 TRx in the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Strong patient persistence of 45%-50% at 12 months continued in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • New paid prescriptions (NRx) of GOCOVRI were approximately 510 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a 19% increase over NRx of approximately 430 in the third quarter of 2020.
  • In February 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a second indication for GOCOVRI as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in Parkinson’s disease patients experiencing OFF episodes.

Corporate highlights

  • In January 2021, closed the settlement of patent litigation with Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc. and completed the acquisition of the global rights to OSMOLEX ER (amantadine) extended release tablets, expanding Adamas’ neurology portfolio.
  • Amended certain key terms of the Royalty-Backed Loan agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners, which became effective with the closing of the acquisition of OSMOLEX ER.
  • In February 2021, announced a settlement agreement with Zydus Worldwide DMCC and Zydus Pharmaceuticals (USA) Inc. (“Zydus”) resolving patent litigation between the two parties relating to Zydus’ ANDA referencing GOCOVRI. Under the agreement Adamas granted Zydus a non-exclusive license to begin selling a generic version of GOCOVRI as of March 4, 2030, or earlier in certain circumstances.

Financial results

Revenue

Total revenue was $21.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, consisting of GOCOVRI product sales of $19.8 million and royalty revenue earned on net sales of NAMZARIC (memantine hydrochloride extended release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules of $1.2 million. GOCOVRI product sales were up 21% compared to $16.3 million in the same period in 2019.

Total revenue was $74.5 million for full year 2020, consisting of GOCOVRI product sales of $71.2 million and royalty revenue earned on net sales of NAMZARIC of $3.3 million. GOCOVRI product sales were up 30% compared to $54.6 million in 2019.

Research and Development (R&D) expenses

R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.4 million, compared to $5.2 million for the same period in the prior year. R&D expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 substantially relate to the ongoing open-label study which concluded at the end of 2020. The decrease in R&D expenses from the prior year quarter was primarily due to the completion of the Phase 3 INROADS trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment at the end of 2019.

R&D expenses for full year 2020 were $9.7 million, compared to $30.0 million in 2019. The decrease in R&D expenses from 2019 was primarily due to the completion of the Phase 3 INROADS trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis patients with walking impairment at the end of 2019.

Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) expenses

SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $33.0 million, compared to $30.3 million for the same period in the prior year. SG&A expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were primarily attributable to sales force costs and external spend dedicated to GOCOVRI commercialization and the related administrative support. The fourth quarter of 2020 includes approximately $5.0 million related to one-time charges associated with the settlement of patent litigation and acquisition of the global rights to OSMOLEX ER.

SG&A expenses for 2020 were $106.8 million, compared to $114.4 million for the same period in the prior year. The decrease from 2019 was primarily attributable to certain one-time charges related to personnel transitions incurred in the third quarter of 2019.

Net loss

Net loss was $18.3 million, or $0.64 per share, basic and diluted, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $23.1 million, or $0.83 per share, basic and diluted, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net loss for the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019 included $1.6 million and $2.1 million, respectively, in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Net loss was $57.4 million, or $2.03 per share, basic and diluted, for full year 2020, compared to a net loss of $105.2 million, or $3.80 per share, basic and diluted, for 2019. Net loss for 2020 and 2019 included $6.4 million and $12.9 million, respectively, in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.

Cash and investments

As of December 31, 2020, Adamas had $83.4 million of cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, and through February 16, 2021, Adamas raised net proceeds of approximately $7.2 million under an at-the-market offering.

Full year 2021 expense guidance

For full year 2021, Adamas estimates R&D, SG&A and stock-based compensation expenses as set forth below:

 

 

Full Year 2021

R&D expenses

 

$5 million -- $10 million1

SG&A expenses

 

$110 million -- $120 million2

Total operating expenses

 

$115 million -- $130 million3

1Includes stock-based compensation expense of $1 million.

2Includes stock-based compensation expense of $8 million.

3Includes stock-based compensation expense of $9 million.

Investor conference call and webcast

Adamas will host a conference call and webcast today, February 23, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-9716 for participants in the U.S. or Canada and 1-201-493-6779 for international callers. All callers must provide the following Conference ID: 13716505. The webcast can be accessed live via the investor section of the Adamas website at https://ir.adamaspharma.com/events-presentations and will be available for replay for approximately 30 days.

About GOCOVRI

GOCOVRI (amantadine) extended release capsules is the first and only FDA-approved medicine indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, and as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson’s disease experiencing OFF episodes.

Taken once daily at bedtime, GOCOVRI provides an initial lag and a slow rise in amantadine concentration during the night, resulting in a high concentration from the morning and throughout the waking day. Additionally, in the clinical trials, the adjunctive use of GOCOVRI did not require dose changes to dopaminergic therapies. The most commonly observed adverse reactions with GOCOVRI were hallucinations, dizziness, dry mouth, peripheral edema, constipation, falls and orthostatic hypotension.

For more information about GOCOVRI, please visit www.GOCOVRI.com.

About OSMOLEX ER

OSMOLEX ER (amantadine) extended release tablets is FDA-approved for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. OSMOLEX ER is contraindicated in patients with end-stage renal disease (i.e., creatinine clearance below 15 mL/min/1.73 m2). The most common adverse reactions reported in ≥5% of patients at the recommended dosage of immediate-release amantadine were nausea, dizziness/lightheadedness, and insomnia.

For more information about OSMOLEX ER, including the full Prescribing Information, please visit www.OSMOLEX.com.

NAMZARIC

For more information, please visit www.NAMZARIC.com.

About Adamas

At Adamas our vision is clear - to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Forward-looking statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that may occur in the future are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements contained in this press release regarding Adamas’ expectations of its full year 2021 expenses. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements, including risks relating to Adamas’ research, clinical, development and commercial activities relating to GOCOVRI and ADS-5102, and the regulatory and competitive environment and Adamas’ business in general, see Adamas’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 23, 2021, particularly under the caption “Risk Factors.” In addition, the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic is having and will have on demand for GOCOVRI, and the unknown duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, add additional risk and uncertainty to these forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Adamas undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by law.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Product sales

$

19,761

 

 

$

16,348

 

 

$

71,166

 

 

$

54,637

 

Royalty revenue

 

1,249

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,295

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

21,010

 

 

 

16,348

 

 

 

74,461

 

 

 

54,637

 

Costs and operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of product sales

 

597

 

 

 

442

 

 

 

2,038

 

 

 

2,469

 

Research and development

 

2,398

 

 

 

5,180

 

 

 

9,746

 

 

 

30,034

 

Selling, general and administrative, net

 

32,992

 

 

 

30,285

 

 

 

106,841

 

 

 

114,369

 

Total costs and operating expenses

 

35,987

 

 

 

35,907

 

 

 

118,625

 

 

 

146,872

 

Loss from operations

 

(14,977

)

 

 

(19,559

)

 

 

(44,164

)

 

 

(92,235

)

Interest and other income, net

 

94

 

 

 

124

 

 

 

748

 

 

 

2,093

 

Interest expense

 

(3,390

)

 

 

(3,640

)

 

 

(13,987

)

 

 

(15,044

)

Net loss

$

(18,273

)

 

$

(23,075

)

 

$

(57,403

)

 

$

(105,186

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.64

)

 

$

(0.83

)

 

$

(2.03

)

 

$

(3.80

)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

28,617

 

 

 

27,890

 

 

 

28,305

 

 

 

27,677

 

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands)

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

Cash, cash equivalents, and available-for-sale securities

$

83,365

 

 

$

132,607

 

Total assets

 

120,029

 

 

 

162,158

 

Total current liabilities

 

34,867

 

 

 

26,948

 

Long-term debt

 

126,307

 

 

 

125,674

 

Total liabilities

 

170,005

 

 

 

163,051

 

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(49,976

)

 

 

(893

)

Source: Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adamas Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
Total: the Coalition for the Energy of the Future Unveils Its First Seven Concrete Actions and Welcomes ...
Lost Money in Ebix, Inc.?
Bristol Myers Squibb and Celgene Issue Notices of Redemption and Partial Redemption of Certain of ...
Tookitaki Powers AI-Driven Anti-Money Laundering Solution Using HPE GreenLake
Ynvisible & SpotSee Announce Collaboration to Bring New Temperature Indication Solutions To Market
Total Farms Down 2 Portfolios of Renewable Assets in France to Banque des Territoires and Crédit ...
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EHang Holdings Limited Investigated for Possible Securities Laws Violations by Labaton Sucharow; ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.02.21
Adamas to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
10.02.21
Adamas to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on February 23, 2021
01.02.21
Adamas Announces FDA Approval for Second Indication for GOCOVRI as an Adjunctive Treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in Parkinson’s Disease Patients Experiencing OFF Episodes
01.02.21
Adamas Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation with Zydus

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.01.21
18
ADMS (Mkap $104 M) Cash $160 M / MS Walking P3 Data dieses Quartal