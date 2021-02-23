Gibraltar Divests Industrial Business

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets, today announced the completion of the sale of its Industrial business to Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, a private investment firm focused on corporate divestitures and other special situations.

“Our Industrial team has done a tremendous job of driving continuous improvement and accelerating growth of higher margin product lines,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway. “For Gibraltar, the decision to divest the non-core Industrial business is consistent with our portfolio management strategy, and this sale enables us to focus more time, talent, and energy on executing to deliver higher growth and returns by increasing our participation in our core markets. We want to thank our entire Industrial organization for all they have done for Gibraltar, and we wish them all the best as they enter a new chapter with Pacific Avenue Capital Partners.”