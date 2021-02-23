IAA Signs CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion Pledge

“We believe diversity, equity, and inclusion are the lifeblood of a thriving business, and we recognize that organizations can have a significant impact when it comes to effecting change in society,” said IAA CEO and President John Kett. “By ensuring diverse social, economic, and cultural identities are represented and empowered throughout our organization, IAA will be best able to serve our customers and foster a culture of innovation.”

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA), a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers, announces IAA CEO and President John Kett has signed the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge, the largest CEO-driven business coalition to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. As the first signatory in the vehicle salvage industry, IAA joins over 1,600 of the world’s leading companies and business organizations in making this significant commitment.

As part of the company’s pledge, IAA has created the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council (the “IAA DEI Council”) to cultivate a workplace where different perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected. Leading the council are IAA executives: Sidney Peryar, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Counsel; Jeanene O’Brien, Sr. Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications; and Bill Davidson, Sr. Vice President and Head of Human Resources. The IAA DEI Council is engaging members across the global IAA team and focusing on three key areas: cultural awareness and inclusion, pay equity, and industry partnership.

The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition represents 85 industries across all 50 U.S. states and millions of employees globally, while serving as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,200 best-known actions shared, the coalition is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered on collaboration and sharing.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 1,600 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction.

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is a leading global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers. Leveraging leading-edge technology and focusing on innovation, IAA’s unique platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total-loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Headquartered near Chicago in Westchester, Illinois, IAA has nearly 4,000 employees and more than 200 facilities throughout the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom. IAA serves a global buyer base – located throughout over 170 countries – and a full spectrum of sellers, including insurers, dealerships, fleet lease and rental car companies, and charitable organizations. Buyers have access to multiple digital bidding and buying channels, innovative vehicle merchandising, and efficient evaluation services, enhancing the overall purchasing experience. IAA offers sellers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at maximizing vehicle value, reducing administrative costs, shortening selling cycle time, and delivering the highest economic returns. For more information visit IAAI.com, and follow IAA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

