ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish to Participate in the Virtual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAC; VIACA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a question and answer session during the virtual Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 7:45am ET.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investors homepage of ViacomCBS’ website (ir.viacomcbs.com). A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section of ViacomCBS’ Investors website.