Masimo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020, including royalty and other revenue, increased 19.2% to $295.1 million, compared to $247.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Product revenue increased 19.2% to $295.1 million, or 18.1% on a constant currency basis, compared to $247.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments increased 35.2% to 83,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 61,400 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter 2020, GAAP operating margin was 22.0%, compared to 24.9% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating margin was 23.1%, compared to 25.7% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

For the fourth quarter 2020, GAAP net income was $70.7 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $52.9 million or $0.92 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income was $57.3 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.1 million or $0.91 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2019.

Full-Year 2020 Results:

Total revenue for the full-year of 2020, including royalty and other revenue, increased 22.0% to $1,143.7 million, compared to $937.8 million for the full-year 2019. Product revenue increased 22.1% on a reported and constant currency basis to $1,143.7 million, compared to $936.4 million for the full-year 2019. Excluding handheld and fingertip pulse oximeters, shipments of noninvasive technology boards and instruments increased 91.8% to 472,300 for the full-year 2020, compared to 246,200 for the full-year 2019.

For the full-year of 2020, GAAP operating margin was 22.4%, compared to 23.6% in the prior year period. Full-year 2020 non-GAAP operating margin was 23.1%, compared to 24.0% in the prior year period.

For the full-year of 2020, GAAP net income was $240.3 million, or $4.14 per diluted share compared to net income of $196.2 million, or $3.44 per diluted share in 2019. Non-GAAP net income was $209.2 million or $3.60 per diluted share compared to net income of $183.9 million, or $3.22 per diluted share in 2019.

Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Masimo, said “Throughout 2020, as our customers on the front lines responded to this crisis and rose to the challenge, so did our team. We have invested heavily in innovation and product supply efforts to deliver clinically relevant solutions that improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. As we enter a new year, I am confident that Masimo will continue its leadership in delivering innovative solutions to clinicians and patients around the world.”

2021 Financial Guidance

The Company provided the following estimates for its full-year 2021 guidance:

2021 Guidance(1) (in millions, except percentages and earnings per share) GAAP Non-GAAP Total revenue $ 1,200.0 $ 1,200.0 Product revenue $ 1,200.0 $ 1,200.0 Percentage growth - as reported 4.9 % N/A Percentage growth - constant currency N/A 3.6 % Gross margin 66.8 % 67.0 % Operating margin 23.5 % 24.5 % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.81 $ 3.80 Estimated tax rate 20.7 % 24.1 %

(1) Consistent with prior guidance provided on January 13, 2021.

Product revenue increasing to $1.200 billion, which reflects reported growth of 4.9% and constant currency growth of 3.6%;

GAAP diluted earnings per share increasing to $3.81;

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increasing to $3.80; and

Included in our full-year 2021 revenue guidance is approximately $15.0 million of year-over-year currency tailwinds.

Supplementary Non-GAAP Financial Information

For additional non-GAAP financial details, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.masimo.com to access Supplementary Financial Information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures contained herein are a supplement to the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented exclude the items described below. Management believes that adjustments for these items assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results. Furthermore, management also believes that these items are not indicative of the Company’s on-going core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of the Company’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may be different from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP measures to assist investors in understanding the Company’s core net operating results on an on-going basis: (i) constant currency product revenue growth %, (ii) non-GAAP net income, (iii) non-GAAP (net income) earnings per diluted share and (iv) non-GAAP operating income/margin. These non-GAAP financial measures may also assist investors in making comparisons of the Company’s core operating results with those of other companies. Management believes constant currency product revenue growth, non-GAAP operating income/margin, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are important measures in the evaluation of the Company’s performance and uses these measures to better understand and evaluate our business.

The non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments for the following items, as well as the related income tax effects thereof:

Constant currency adjustments.

Some of our sales agreements with foreign customers provide for payment in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar. These foreign currency revenues, when converted into U.S. Dollars, can vary significantly from period to period depending on the average and quarter-end exchange rates during a respective period. We believe that comparing these foreign currency denominated revenues by holding the exchange rates constant with the prior year period is useful to management and investors in evaluating our product revenue growth rates on a period-to-period basis. We anticipate that fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the related constant currency adjustments for calculation of our product revenue growth rate will continue to occur in future periods.

Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs.

We derive royalty and other revenue, net of related costs, from certain non-recurring contractual arrangements that we do not expect to continue in the future. We believe the exclusion of royalty and other revenue, net of related costs, associated with these non-recurring revenue streams is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis.

Acquisition/Strategic investment-related costs, including depreciation and amortization.

In the event the Company acquires, invests in or divests certain business operations, there may be non-recurring gains, losses or expenses that will be recognized related to the assets and/or liabilities sold or acquired that are not representative of normal on-going cash flows. Furthermore, there may be depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of assets and liabilities (primarily intangible assets, property, plant and equipment adjustments, inventory revaluation, lease liabilities, etc.) to fair value through purchase accounting related to value created by the seller prior to the acquisition/strategic investment that does not reflect the normal on-going costs of operating our core business. We believe that exclusion of these gains, losses or costs in presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides management and investors a more effective means of evaluating historical performance and projected costs and the potential for realizing cost efficiencies within our core business. Depreciation and amortization related to the revaluation of acquisition related assets and liabilities will generally recur in future periods.

Litigation damages, awards and settlements.

In connection with litigation proceedings arising in the course of our business, we have recorded expenses as a defendant in such proceedings in the form of damages, as well as gains as a plaintiff in such proceedings in the form of litigation awards and settlement proceeds. Litigation matters can vary in their characteristics, frequency and significance to our operating results. We believe that exclusion of these gains (net of any related costs incurred in the period the award or settlement is recognized) and losses is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis. In this regard, we note that these expenses and gains are generally unrelated to our core business and/or are infrequent in nature.

Realized and unrealized gains or losses from foreign currency transactions.

We are exposed to foreign currency gains or losses on outstanding foreign currency denominated receivables and payables related to certain customer sales agreements, product costs and other operating expenses. As the Company does not actively hedge these currency exposures, changes in the underlying currency rates relative to the U.S. Dollar may result in realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses between the time these receivables and payables arise and the time that they are settled in cash. Since such realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses are the result of macro-economic factors and can vary significantly from one period to the next, we believe that exclusion of such realized and unrealized gains and losses are useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis. Realized and unrealized foreign currency gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.

Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation.

Current authoritative accounting guidance requires that excess tax benefits or costs recognized on stock-based compensation expense be reflected in our provision for income taxes rather than paid-in capital. Since we cannot control or predict when stock option awards will be exercised or the price at which such awards will be exercised, the impact of such guidance can create significant volatility in our effective tax rate from one period to the next. We believe that exclusion of these excess tax benefits or costs is useful to management and investors in evaluating the performance of our ongoing operations on a period-to-period basis. These excess tax benefits or costs will generally recur in future periods as long as we continue to issue equity awards to our employees.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Actuals versus Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Actuals:

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE(1): Quarter Ended (in thousands, except percentages) January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 GAAP product revenue $ 295,054 $ 247,434 Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments: Constant currency F/X adjustments (2,917 ) — Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments (2,917 ) — Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue $ 292,137 $ 247,434 Product revenue growth % GAAP 19.2 % Non-GAAP constant currency 18.1 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE(1): Year Ended (in thousands, except percentages) January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 GAAP product revenue $ 1,143,744 $ 936,408 Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments: Constant currency F/X adjustments (491 ) — Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments (491 ) — Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue $ 1,143,253 $ 936,408 Product revenue growth % GAAP 22.1 % Non-GAAP constant currency 22.1 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Quarter Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 70,669 $ 1.21 $ 52,921 $ 0.92 Non-GAAP adjustments: Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs — — (45 ) — Acquisition/strategic investment related costs 3,249 0.06 2,135 0.04 Non-operating other (income) expense (1,384 ) (0.02 ) 312 0.01 Tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments above (5,214 ) (0.09 ) (566 ) (0.01 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (10,001 ) (0.17 ) (2,631 ) (0.05 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (13,350 ) (0.23 ) (796 ) (0.01 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 57,318 $ 0.98 $ 52,126 $ 0.91 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 58,237 57,267

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Year Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 240,302 $ 4.14 $ 196,216 $ 3.44 Non-GAAP adjustments: Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs — — (1,262 ) (0.02 ) Acquisition/strategic investment related costs 8,286 0.14 4,729 0.08 Litigation damages, awards and settlements (474 ) (0.01 ) — — Non-operating other (income) expense (2,631 ) (0.05 ) 627 0.01 Tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments above (6,096 ) (0.11 ) (689 ) (0.01 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (30,172 ) (0.52 ) (15,692 ) (0.27 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (31,086 ) (0.54 ) (12,286 ) (0.22 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 209,216 $ 3.60 $ 183,930 $ 3.22 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 58,037 57,100

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN(1): Quarter Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 (in thousands, except percentages) $ $ GAAP operating income/margin $ 64,895 $ 61,557 Non-GAAP adjustments: Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs — (45 ) Acquisition/strategic investment related costs 3,249 2,135 Total non-GAAP adjustments 3,249 2,090 Non-GAAP operating income/margin $ 68,145 $ 63,647 GAAP operating income/margin % 22.0 % 24.9 % Non-GAAP operating income/margin % 23.1 % 25.7 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING MARGIN(1): Year Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 (in thousands, except percentages) $ $ GAAP operating income/margin $ 255,823 $ 221,216 Non-GAAP adjustments: Royalty and other revenue, net of related costs — (1,262 ) Acquisition/strategic investment related costs 8,286 4,729 Litigation damages, awards and settlements (474 ) — Total non-GAAP adjustments 7,812 3,467 Non-GAAP operating income/margin $ 263,636 $ 224,683 GAAP operating income/margin % 22.4 % 23.6 % Non-GAAP operating income/margin % 23.1 % 24.0 %

Full-Year 2021 Guidance versus Full-Year 2020 Actuals:

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH % TO CONSTANT CURRENCY PRODUCT REVENUE GROWTH %(1): (in thousands, except percentages) Full-Year 2021 Guidance(2) Full-Year 2020

Actuals GAAP product revenue $ 1,200,000 $ 1,143,744 Non-GAAP constant currency adjustments: Constant currency F/X adjustments (15,000 ) — Total non-GAAP constant currency adjustments (15,000 ) — Non-GAAP constant currency product revenue $ 1,185,000 $ 1,143,744 Product revenue growth %: GAAP 4.9 % Non-GAAP constant currency 3.6 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME AND NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE(1): Full-Year 2021 Guidance(2) Full-Year 2020

Actuals (in thousands, except per share amounts) $ Per Diluted Share $ Per Diluted Share GAAP net income $ 223,600 $ 3.81 $ 240,302 $ 4.14 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/strategic investment related costs 12,000 0.20 8,286 0.14 Litigation damages, awards and settlements — — (474 ) (0.01 ) Non-operating other (income) expense — — (2,631 ) (0.05 ) Tax impact of pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments above (2,500 ) (0.04 ) (6,096 ) (0.11 ) Excess tax benefits from stock-based compensation (10,000 ) (0.17 ) (30,172 ) (0.52 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (500 ) (0.01 ) (31,086 ) (0.54 ) Non-GAAP product net income $ 223,100 $ 3.80 $ 209,216 $ 3.60 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 58,700 58,037

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT AND OPERATING MARGIN(1): Full-Year 2021 Guidance(2) Full-Year 2020

Actuals (in thousands, except percentages) $ $ GAAP gross margin $ 801,300 $ 743,065 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/strategic investment-related costs 2,500 1,807 Total non-GAAP adjustments 2,500 1,807 Non-GAAP gross margin $ 803,800 $ 744,872 GAAP gross margin % 66.8 % 65.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin % 67.0 % 65.1 % GAAP operating income/margin $ 281,900 $ 255,823 Non-GAAP adjustments: Acquisition/strategic investment-related costs 12,000 8,286 Litigation damages, awards and settlements — (474 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 12,000 7,812 Non-GAAP operating income/margin $ 293,900 $ 263,636 GAAP operating income/margin % 23.5 % 22.4 % Non-GAAP operating income/margin % 24.5 % 23.1 %

Conference Call:

The conference call to review Masimo’s complete financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 2, 2021 will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on February 23, 2021 and will be hosted by Joe Kiani, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Micah Young, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. A live webcast of the conference call will be available online from the investor relations page of the Company’s corporate website at www.masimo.com.

To register for the conference call and receive the dial-in number, please use the link below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID number.

Conference Call Registration Link:

http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3927609

A replay of the webcast and conference call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Masimo

Masimo (Nasdaq: MASI) is a global medical technology company that develops and produces a wide array of industry-leading monitoring technologies, including innovative measurements, sensors, patient monitors, and automation and connectivity solutions. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion pulse oximetry, introduced in 1995, has been shown in over 100 independent and objective studies to outperform other pulse oximetry technologies. Masimo SET has also been shown to help clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates, improve CCHD screening in newborns, and, when used for continuous monitoring with Masimo Patient SafetyNet in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response team activations, ICU transfers, and costs. Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 200 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world, and is the primary pulse oximetry at 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the 2019-20 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Masimo continues to refine SET and in 2018, announced that SpO 2 accuracy on RD SET sensors during conditions of motion has been significantly improved, providing clinicians with even greater confidence that the SpO 2 values they rely on accurately reflect a patient’s physiological status. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), Pleth Variability Index (PVi), RPVi (rainbow PVi), and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi). In 2013, Masimo introduced the Root Patient Monitoring and Connectivity Platform, built from the ground up to be as flexible and expandable as possible to facilitate the addition of other Masimo and third-party monitoring technologies; key Masimo additions include Next Generation SedLine Brain Function Monitoring, O3Regional Oximetry, and ISA Capnography with NomoLine sampling lines. Masimo’s family of continuous and spot-check monitoring Pulse CO-Oximeters includes devices designed for use in a variety of clinical and non-clinical scenarios, including tetherless, wearable technology, such as Radius-7and Radius PPG, portable devices like Rad-67, fingertip pulse oximeters like MightySat Rx, and devices available for use both in the hospital and at home, such as Rad-97. Masimo hospital automation and connectivity solutions are centered around the Iris platform, and include Iris Gateway, Patient SafetyNet, Replica, Halo ION, UniView, and Masimo SafetyNet. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. Published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at www.masimo.com/evidence/featured-studies/feature/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the statements about our expectations for full year 2021 financial guidance; including with respect to product revenue, product revenue growth and constant currency revenue growth, GAAP diluted earnings per share, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share and year-over-year currency tailwinds; our long-term outlook; our ability to continue in its leadership in delivering innovative solutions to clinicians and patients worldwide; demand for our products; anticipated revenue and earnings growth; our financial condition, results of operations and business generally; expectations regarding our ability to design and deliver innovative new noninvasive technologies and reduce the cost of care; and demand for our technologies; . These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: risks related to ; our dependence on Masimo SET and Masimo rainbow SET products and technologies for substantially all of our revenue; any failure in protecting our intellectual property exposure to competitors’ assertions of intellectual property claims; the highly competitive nature of the markets in which we sell our products and technologies; any failure to continue developing innovative products and technologies; the lack of acceptance of any of our current or future products and technologies; obtaining regulatory approval of our current and future products and technologies; the risk that the implementation of our international realignment will not continue to produce anticipated operational and financial benefits, including a continued lower effective tax rate; the loss of our customers; the failure to retain and recruit senior management; product liability claims exposure; a failure to obtain expected returns from the amount of intangible assets we have recorded; the maintenance of our brand; the amount and type of equity awards that we may grant to employees and service providers in the future; our ongoing litigation and related matters; risks related to global economic and marketplace uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands) January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 641,447 $ 567,687 Short-term investments — 120,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 141,350 132,433 Inventories 215,952 115,871 Other current assets 102,416 60,071 Total current assets 1,101,165 996,062 Lease receivable, noncurrent 57,666 49,936 Deferred costs and other contract assets 20,076 16,214 Property and equipment, net 272,511 219,552 Intangible assets, net 73,923 27,251 Goodwill 103,206 22,350 Deferred tax assets 39,363 35,972 Other non-current assets 44,642 28,791 Total assets $ 1,712,552 $ 1,396,128 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 64,061 $ 54,548 Accrued compensation 71,601 54,705 Deferred revenue and other contract-related liabilities, current 44,935 25,939 Other current liabilities 53,239 37,027 Total current liabilities 233,836 172,219 Other non-current liabilities 71,076 56,035 Total liabilities 304,912 228,254 Commitments and contingencies Masimo Corporation Stockholders’ equity Common stock 55 54 Treasury stock (638,736 ) (526,580 ) Additional paid-in capital 703,693 600,624 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,413 (6,718 ) Retained earnings 1,341,235 1,100,494 Total Masimo Corporation stockholders’ equity 1,407,640 1,167,874 Noncontrolling interest $ (20 ) $ — Total equity $ 1,407,640 $ 1,167,874 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,712,552 $ 1,396,128

MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited, in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Revenue: Product $ 295,054 $ 247,434 $ 1,143,744 $ 936,408 Royalty and other revenue — 76 — 1,429 Total revenue 295,054 247,510 1,143,744 937,837 Cost of goods sold 108,128 80,587 400,679 308,665 Gross profit 186,926 166,923 743,065 629,172 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 90,343 81,943 369,057 314,661 Research and development 31,688 23,423 118,659 93,295 Litigation awards, settlements/or defense costs — — (474 ) — Total operating expenses 122,031 105,366 487,242 407,956 Operating income 64,895 61,557 255,823 221,216 Non-operating income 1,805 2,812 7,913 12,950 Income before provision for income taxes 66,700 64,369 263,736 234,166 Provision for income taxes (3,949 ) 11,448 23,454 37,950 Net income including noncontrolling interest 70,649 52,921 240,282 196,216 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 20 — 20 — Net income attributable to Masimo Corporation stockholders $ 70,669 $ 52,921 $ 240,302 $ 196,216 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Foreign currency translation gains (losses) 6,627 1,076 8,131 (519 ) Comprehensive income attributable to Masimo Corporation stockholders $ 77,296 $ 53,997 $ 248,433 $ 195,697 Net income per share attributable to Masimo Corporation stockholders: Basic $ 1.28 $ 0.99 $ 4.39 $ 3.67 Diluted $ 1.21 $ 0.92 $ 4.14 $ 3.44 Weighted-average shares used in per share calculations: Basic 55,138 53,633 54,700 53,434 Diluted 58,237 57,267 58,037 57,100

The following table presents details of the stock-based compensation expense that is included in each functional line item in the condensed consolidated statements of operations (in thousands):

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Cost of goods sold $ 216 $ 106 $ 714 $ 445 Selling, general and administrative 4,019 7,417 31,462 30,450 Research and development 1,618 2,067 10,049 8,340 Total $ 5,853 $ 9,590 $ 42,225 $ 39,235

MASIMO CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Twelve Months Ended January 2,

2021 December 28,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income including noncontrolling interest $ 240,282 $ 196,216 Adjustments to reconcile net income including noncontrolling interest to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 29,300 23,487 Stock-based compensation 42,225 39,233 Loss on disposal of equipment, intangibles and other assets 554 357 Benefit (provision) for doubtful accounts 82 687 (Benefit) from deferred income taxes (4,964 ) (5,965 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase) in trade accounts receivable (2,229 ) (23,580 ) (Increase) in inventories (94,434 ) (21,257 ) (Increase) in other current assets (29,984 ) (8,536 ) (Increase) in lease receivable, net (7,749 ) (11,958 ) (Increase) decrease in deferred costs and other contract assets (2,806 ) 3,308 (Increase) in other non-current assets (1,320 ) (226 ) Increase in accounts payable 7,637 9,934 Increase in accrued compensation 15,544 5,338 Increase in deferred revenue and other contract-related liabilities 10,871 7,739 (Decrease) increase in income taxes payable (1,301 ) 4,079 Increase in accrued liabilities 9,391 746 (Decrease) increase in other non-current liabilities (136 ) 2,038 Net cash provided by operating activities 210,963 221,640 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of short-term investments 120,000 160,000 Purchases of short-term investments — (280,000 ) Purchases of property and equipment, net (72,549 ) (68,375 ) Increase in intangible assets (7,408 ) (4,117 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (112,706 ) — Deposit to acquire noncontrolling interest (3,374 ) — Other strategic investing activities (6,750 ) (5,189 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (82,787 ) (197,681 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 58,424 28,339 Repurchases of common stock (110,540 ) (37,555 ) Payroll tax withholdings on behalf of employees for stock options (2,191 ) (123 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (54,307 ) (9,339 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash 3,060 814 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 76,929 15,434 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 568,075 552,641 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 645,004 $ 568,075

