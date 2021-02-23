 

Owens Corning Named One of 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.02.2021, 22:00  |  23   |   |   

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Owens Corning has been recognized with this honor. The company is one of only two honorees in the Construction and Building Materials industry, underscoring its commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices. In 2021, the Ethisphere Institute honored 135 companies from 22 countries and 47 industries.

The Ethisphere Institute is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

“Owens Corning is honored to again be recognized by the Ethisphere Institute for our uncompromising standards for ethical business practices,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers. “Our inclusion on this distinguished list speaks to our company’s purpose and reflects the actions of our 19,000 employees who demonstrate the highest standards for integrity in serving our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders.”

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere’s Ethics Quotient, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe. This year’s question set was expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic; environmental, social and governance factors; safety; equity; and social justice.

Honorees

The complete list of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies can be found at: https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

Ethisphere Recognition Adds to Recent Company Distinctions

The Ethisphere recognition is one of several honors Owens Corning has earned for its corporate leadership this year. Additional recent distinctions include:

  • Earning Gold Class distinction from S&P Global, the organization’s highest honor for excellence in sustainability performance, for the eighth consecutive year. Owens Corning was the sole Gold Class awardee in the Building Products category. S&P Global is a leading provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets.
  • Ranking among the 100 Most Sustainable Corporations as recognized by Corporate Knights. Owens Corning placed #15 overall and earned the top spot for the Building Materials Industry Group. The ranking is based on publicly disclosed data spanning 24 key performance indicators for corporate environment, social, and governance (ESG) results. Based on the same data, the company also earned a place on the 2021 Clean200 list (published by Corporate Knights in partnership with As You Sow), which recognizes the world’s most significant publicly traded firms according to the size of clean revenue from products and services that provide solutions for the planet and define the clean energy future.
  • Debuting at #16 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA’s) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership. The company is also #11 on the list of Green Power Partners from the Fortune 500.
  • Earning a 17th-consecutive perfect score on the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality. The CEI is a key benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.
  • Selection to the Forbes list of America’s Best Large Employers of 2021. The company ranked #131 overall and #6 in the manufacturing industry category.
  • Inclusion on CDP’s A List for Climate Change for the fifth year in a row, and A List for Water for the second year in row, as well as recognition as a 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement Leader.

About Owens Corning

