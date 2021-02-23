Owens Corning Named One of 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies.

This marks the fourth consecutive year Owens Corning has been recognized with this honor. The company is one of only two honorees in the Construction and Building Materials industry, underscoring its commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices. In 2021, the Ethisphere Institute honored 135 companies from 22 countries and 47 industries.

The Ethisphere Institute is a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.