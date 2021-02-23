Xperi Holding Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

“Last year was transformative for Xperi. We closed our merger with TiVo, made significant progress on integration, and were able to achieve $45 million in run rate synergies by year end. Additionally, we closed one of the largest IP licensing deals in the history of both companies, took important steps to increase profitability on the product side of the business, and announced significant new product offerings,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer of Xperi. “As we enter 2021, we continue to build our IP licensing business and product business, positioning them for improved long-term growth, stability, and profitability.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $433.9 million.

Cash Flow from Operations of $298.2 million.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow 1 of $296.8 million.

of $296.8 million. Paid down $163.1 million of corporate debt.

Bought back $20 million of common stock at an average price of $19.82.

Business and Recent Operating Highlights:

IP Licensing Business

Announced a new license agreement with Comcast that extends into 2031.

Entered a license agreement with Canon for DBI hybrid bonding.

Renewed and extended licenses with Cox, TCL, and Sony in Q1 2021.

Product Business

Consumer Experience business highlights:

Improved monetization in our consumer hardware business driven by higher user engagement on our content-first platform and an increased user base.

Expanded TiVo+ content from 26 to 145 linear channels and added tens of thousands of AVOD viewing hours.

Sony announced its BRAVIA CORE service, which will launch soon with the largest IMAX Enhanced movie collection to date.

Perceive won multiple innovation awards, including being named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Connected Car business highlights:

Delivered HD Radio on eight new car models in North America.

Branded Connected Radio as DTS AutoStage, adding additional features such as lyrics to the platform.

Branded in-cabin monitoring solutions as DTS AutoSense, which are available across four OEM providers including three light truck and bus suppliers in Asia and one major European passenger vehicle manufacturer coming to market later this year.

Pay-TV business highlights:

Worked with partners to increase household deployments of TiVo IPTV in the United States and Latin America to help mitigate revenue declines in the business.

Added two new operator IPTV design wins.

Capital Allocation

On December 31, 2020, the Company paid down $150 million of debt, in addition to paying $13.1 million of scheduled debt amortization during the quarter.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $19.82 for a total of $20 million pursuant to a previously announced stock repurchase program.

On December 21, 2020, the Company paid $5.3 million to stockholders of record on November 30, 2020, for a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

On February 3, 2021, the board of directors declared a dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on March 30, 2021, to stockholders of record on March 16, 2021.

Financial Outlook

The Company’s full year 2021 outlook is as follows:

Category GAAP Outlook Non-GAAP Outlook Revenue $860M to $900M $860M to $900M COGS $115M to $125M $115M to $125M Operating Expense excluding COGS* $760M to $790M $475M to $505M Interest Expense ~ $43M ~ $43M Other Income ~ $4M ~ $4M Cash Tax (net of refunds) $35M to $38M $35M to $38M Basic Shares Outstanding 105M 105M Diluted Shares Outstanding 107M 112M Operating Cash Flow $180M to $220M $180M to $220M Adjusted Free Cash Flow1* $185M to $225M $185M to $225M

*See tables for reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP differences.

1 Adjusted Free Cash Flow is defined as Operating Cash Flow, less purchases of property and equipment, plus merger and integration, separation, and severance and retention costs.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold its fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 2:00 PM Pacific Time (5:00 PM Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. To access the call in the U.S., please dial 800-437-2398, and for international callers, dial +1 323-289-6576. The conference ID is 5453588. All participants should dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a lower number of operators, wait times for the dial-in may be long and the Company suggests utilizing the webcast link to access the call at Q4 Earnings Call Webcast.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s financial results, forecasts, and business outlook, and our expectations for 2021, the development of our IP licensing and product businesses, and improved long-term growth, stability, and profitability. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business, financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “may,” “would,” “might,” “potentially,” “estimate,” “continue,” “expect,” “target,” similar expressions or the negatives of these words or other comparable terminology that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. All forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and are not guarantees of future results, such as statements about the anticipated benefits of the transaction. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements and, therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any such statements and caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: challenges in integration of Xperi and TiVo operations after the merger, anticipated tax treatment, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenue, cost savings, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business strategies, and expansion and growth of the Company’s businesses; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the recent merger with TiVo; the Company’s ability to implement its business strategy; pricing trends, including the Company’s ability to achieve economies of scale; the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel; potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the merger with TiVo; uncertainty as to the long-term value of the Company’s common stock; legislative, regulatory and economic developments affecting the Company’s business; general economic and market developments and conditions; failure to remediate the material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes under which the Company operates; unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including, but not limited to, acts of terrorism or outbreak of war or hostilities, and natural disasters; the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an adverse impact on our business, results of operations, and financial condition will depend on future developments, including measures taken in response to the pandemic, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted; and any plans regarding a potential separation of the combined business. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the business, are more fully discussed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Company’s filings with the SEC are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. Unlisted factors may present significant additional obstacles to the realization of forward-looking statements. Consequences of material differences in results as compared with those anticipated in the forward-looking statements could include, among other things, business disruption, operational problems, financial loss, legal liability to third parties and similar risks, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s consolidated financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or trading price of common stock. The Company does not assume any obligation to publicly provide revisions or updates to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), the Company’s earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures adjusted for either one-time or ongoing non-cash acquired intangibles amortization charges; costs related to actual or planned business combinations including transaction fees, integration costs, severance, facility closures, and retention bonuses; separation costs; all forms of stock-based compensation; loss on debt extinguishment; realized and unrealized gains or losses on marketable equity securities and associated tax effects. Management believes that the non-GAAP measures used in this release provide investors with important perspectives into the Company’s ongoing business and financial performance, and provide a better understanding of our core operating results reflecting our normal business operations. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations in that the non-GAAP financial measures we use may not be directly comparable to those reported by other companies. For example, the terms used in this press release, such as non-GAAP Operating Expenses, do not have a standardized meaning. Other companies may use the same or similarly named measures, but exclude different items, which may not provide investors with a comparable view of our performance in relation to other companies. We seek to compensate for the limitation of our non-GAAP presentation by providing a detailed reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures in the tables attached hereto. Investors are encouraged to review the related U.S. GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures. All financial data is presented on a GAAP basis except where the Company indicates its presentation is on a non-GAAP basis.

Set forth below are reconciliations of the Company’s reported and forecasted GAAP to non-GAAP financial metrics.

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Revenue: Licensing, services and software $ 427,801 $ 90,420 $ 876,603 $ 279,513 Hardware 6,126 98 15,417 554 Total Revenue 433,927 90,518 892,020 280,067 Operating expenses: Cost of licensing, services and software revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 25,634 2,158 57,280 8,129 Cost of hardware revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization of intangible assets 7,389 61 21,077 331 Research, development and other related costs 70,589 32,846 195,154 110,850 Selling, general and administrative 76,770 33,550 245,356 117,671 Depreciation expense 6,103 1,665 17,918 6,721 Amortization expense 51,379 24,027 156,826 99,946 Litigation expense 6,281 1,079 20,782 5,127 Total operating expenses 244,145 95,386 714,393 348,775 Operating income (loss) 189,782 (4,868 ) 177,627 (68,708 ) Interest expense (13,271 ) (4,987 ) (37,873 ) (23,377 ) Other income, net 1,007 1,491 4,455 9,028 Loss on debt extinguishment — — (8,300 ) — Income (loss) before taxes 177,518 (8,364 ) 135,909 (83,057 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (1,126 ) 8,056 (7,887 ) (19,024 ) Net income (loss) 178,644 (16,420 ) 143,796 (64,033 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (1,147 ) (408 ) (2,966 ) (1,503 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 179,791 $ (16,012 ) $ 146,762 $ (62,530 ) Income (loss) per share attributable to the Company: Basic $ 1.70 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.77 $ (1.27 ) Diluted $ 1.68 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.75 $ (1.27 ) Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations-basic 105,498 49,566 82,840 49,120 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations-diluted 106,907 49,566 83,856 49,120

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 170,188 $ 74,551 Available-for-sale debt securities 86,947 45,802 Equity securities — 1,124 Accounts receivable 115,975 24,177 Unbilled contracts receivable 132,431 121,826 Other current assets 40,763 13,735 Total current assets 546,304 281,215 Long-term unbilled contracts receivable 6,761 26,672 Property and equipment, net 63,207 32,877 Operating lease right-of-use assets 80,226 17,786 Intangible assets, net 1,004,379 232,275 Goodwill 847,029 385,784 Other long-term assets 153,270 71,336 Total assets $ 2,701,176 $ 1,047,945 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,045 $ 4,650 Accrued legal fees 5,783 1,316 Accrued liabilities 129,035 41,433 Current portion of long-term debt 43,689 - Deferred revenue 33,119 720 Total current liabilities 224,671 48,119 Deferred revenue, less current portion 39,775 — Long-term deferred tax liabilities 24,754 29,735 Long-term debt, net 795,661 334,679 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 66,243 13,414 Other long-term liabilities 98,953 76,898 Total liabilities 1,250,057 502,845 Commitments and contingencies Company stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 110 64 Additional paid-in capital 1,268,471 768,284 Treasury stock at cost (77,218 ) (368,701 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,264 (53 ) Retained earnings 264,250 148,317 Total Company stockholders’ equity 1,456,877 547,911 Noncontrolling interest (5,758 ) (2,811 ) Total equity 1,451,119 545,100 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,701,176 $ 1,047,945

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 143,796 $ (64,033 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 17,918 6,721 Amortization of intangible assets 156,826 99,946 Stock-based compensation expense 39,135 31,554 Deferred income tax (34,670 ) (38,611 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 8,300 — Other 19,500 2,654 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 7,091 6,191 Unbilled contracts receivable, net 76,262 130,359 Other assets (41,948 ) 3,675 Accounts payable (4,863 ) 1,886 Accrued and other liabilities 21,692 (8,679 ) Deferred revenue 18,564 (2,410 ) Net cash from operating activities 427,603 169,253 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,379 ) (8,813 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 55 Net cash received (paid) for mergers and acquisitions 117,424 — Purchases of short-term investments (77,178 ) (40,008 ) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 11,225 6,833 Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments 24,683 27,290 Purchases of intangible assets (50,935 ) (4,500 ) Net cash from investing activities 17,840 (19,143 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of debt (520,250 ) (150,000 ) Repayment of assumed debt from merger transaction (734,609 ) — Proceeds from debt, net 1,010,286 - Contingent consideration payments after acquisition — (1,200 ) Dividend paid (30,829 ) (39,502 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 91 695 Proceeds from employee stock purchase program 4,764 5,329 Repurchases of common stock (80,589 ) (4,506 ) Net cash from financing activities (351,136 ) (189,184 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,330 — Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 95,637 (39,074 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 74,551 113,625 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 170,188 $ 74,551 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 31,240 $ 20,891 Income taxes paid, net of refunds $ 43,066 $ 15,001 Stock issued in merger transaction $ 828,334 $ —

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FROM OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Cash flow from operations (1) $ 298,170 Adjustments to cash flow from operations: Purchases of property & equipment (2) (4,404 ) Merger and integration costs 319 Separation-related costs 2,260 Severance costs 468 Adjusted free cash flow $ 296,813

(1) derived from the difference between Q4 year-to-date operating cash flow of $427,603 and Q3 year-to-date operating cash flow of $129,433. (2) derived from the difference between Q4 year-to-date purchases of property & equipment of $7,379 and Q3 year-to-date purchases of property & equipment of $2,975.

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON GAAP TO NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE EXCLUDING COGS (in millions) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Low High GAAP operating expense excluding COGS $ 760.0 $ 790.0 Stock-based compensation -- R&D (21.0 ) (21.0 ) Stock-based compensation -- SG&A (33.0 ) (33.0 ) Merger, integration and separation-related expense -- R&D (4.0 ) (4.0 ) Merger, integration and separation-related expense -- SG&A (23.0 ) (23.0 ) Amortization expense (204.0 ) (204.0 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments (285.0 ) (285.0 ) Non-GAAP operating expense excluding COGS $ 475.0 $ 505.0

XPERI HOLDING CORPORATION RECONCILIATION FOR GUIDANCE ON OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in millions) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Low High Cash flow from operations $ 180.0 $ 220.0 Adjustments to cash flow from operations: Purchases of property & equipment (25.0 ) (25.0 ) Integration and separation related costs (1) 30.0 30.0 Adjusted free cash flow $ 185.0 $ 225.0 (1) Includes severance and retention costs

