 

Uniti Group Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that its Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Mark Wallace, and Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, Bill DiTullio, are scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:


J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference on March 2, 2021 at 2:45 PM ET,

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2021 at 2:10 PM ET, and

Morgan Stanley 2021 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on March 4, 2021 at 9:30 AM ET.


Other Company attendees include Ron Mudry, Chief Revenue Officer, who is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan 2021 Global High Yield and Leveraged Finance Conference, and Mike Friloux, Chief Technology Officer, who is scheduled to present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference.

You may access live webcasts of the virtual events on Uniti’s website at www.uniti.com under the Investors tab. The webcasts will be available for replay for a limited time on Uniti’s website following the presentations.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com




