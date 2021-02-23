 

Oncocyte to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 8, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company’s shares will continue to trade under its current symbol, “OCX,” with trading on Nasdaq expected to commence at the open of market on Monday, March 8, 2021.   Oncocyte’s shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American Exchange until the close of trading on Friday, March 5, 2021.

“Listing on the Nasdaq, a market known as the home of innovative and growing global companies, is an important milestone for our company,” said Ron Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of Oncocyte. “As we continue our growth, we believe there are many potential benefits of listing on this well-respected global market, including increased visibility, better market liquidity, exposure to more institutional investors, and ultimately improved shareholder value. Also, the prospect of being included in one or more Nasdaq healthcare indexes is another significant potential advantage of listing.”

About Oncocyte Corporation
Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum. The Company, through its proprietary tests and pharmaceutical services business, aims to help save lives and improve outcomes by accelerating and optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests and services present multiple opportunities to advance cancer care while also driving revenue growth for the Company. Oncocyte recently launched DetermaRx, a test that identifies early-stage lung cancer patients who are at high risk for cancer recurrence post-resection and predicts benefit from adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte has also launched DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies, as a research use only tool for pharmaceutical and academic clinical trials. To complement DetermaIO, the Company anticipates launching DetermaTx, a test to assess mutational status of a tumor to help identify the appropriate targeted therapy, in the second half of 2021. The Company also plans to continue with the development of DetermaMx as it seeks to expand into the blood-based monitoring market. Oncocyte’s pharmaceutical services provide pharmaceutical companies who are developing new cancer treatments a full suite of molecular testing services to support the drug development process.

