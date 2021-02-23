Oncocyte to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on March 8, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company’s shares will continue to trade under its current symbol, “OCX,” with trading on Nasdaq expected to commence at the open of market on Monday, March 8, 2021. Oncocyte’s shares will continue to trade on the NYSE American Exchange until the close of trading on Friday, March 5, 2021.



“Listing on the Nasdaq, a market known as the home of innovative and growing global companies, is an important milestone for our company,” said Ron Andrews, Chief Executive Officer of Oncocyte. “As we continue our growth, we believe there are many potential benefits of listing on this well-respected global market, including increased visibility, better market liquidity, exposure to more institutional investors, and ultimately improved shareholder value. Also, the prospect of being included in one or more Nasdaq healthcare indexes is another significant potential advantage of listing.”