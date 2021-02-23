Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Monday, March 8th. Management will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, March 9th at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results.



To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (domestic) or (201) 689-8560 (international) and ask for Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call. To listen via the Internet, please visit the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.iea.net/ at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call will be archived on the Company’s website as well as available for replay for 30 days post the live call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and providing the PIN code: 13716626.