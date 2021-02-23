 

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) (“IEA” or the “Company”), a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 after market close on Monday, March 8th. Management will conduct a conference call on Tuesday, March 9th at 11:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the quarterly results.

To join the conference call, please dial (877) 407-0784 (domestic) or (201) 689-8560 (international) and ask for Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives’ Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Conference Call. To listen via the Internet, please visit the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.iea.net/ at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary audio software. The conference call will be archived on the Company’s website as well as available for replay for 30 days post the live call by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and providing the PIN code: 13716626.

About IEA

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company with renewable energy and specialty civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, IEA’s service offering spans the entire construction process. The Company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction, turnkey, design-build, balance of plant, and subcontracting services. IEA is one of the larger providers in the renewable energy industry and has completed more than 200 utility scale wind and solar projects across North America. In the heavy-civil space, IEA offers a number of specialty services including environmental remediation, industrial maintenance, specialty transportation infrastructure and other site development for public and private projects. For more information, please visit IEA’s website at www.iea.net or follow IEA on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest Company news and events.

Contacts:

Peter J. Moerbeek Kimberly Esterkin
Chief Financial Officer ADDO Investor Relations
Pete.Moerbeek@iea.net iea@addoir.com
765-828-2568 310-829-5400



