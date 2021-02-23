Trupanion Announces Participation at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trupanion, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRUP) announced today that the Company will participate in the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Darryl Rawlings, Trupanion’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at 3:50 pm ET and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.



The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on Trupanion’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.trupanion.com.