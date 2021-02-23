ARKO Announces Participation in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 12:30 pm Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at https://www.arkocorp.com/. A replay will be available for 30 days.