 

Zealand Pharma to participate in upcoming investor conferences

Company announcement – No. 8 / 2021

Copenhagen, DK February 23, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate virtually in the following investor conferences in March:

Credit Suisse 2021 London Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Jefferies Pan-European Mid-Cap Virtual Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand’s robust pipeline of investigational medicines includes three candidates in late stage development, and one candidate being reviewed for regulatory approval in the United States. Zealand markets V-Go, an all-in-one basal-bolus insulin delivery option for people with diabetes. License collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and Alexion Pharmaceuticals create opportunity for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide therapeutics.Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in New York, Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.  

For further information, please contact:

Zealand Pharma Investor Relations
Maeve Conneighton
Argot Partners
investors@zealandpharma.com

Zealand Pharma Media Relations
David Rosen
Argot Partners
media@zealandpharma.com


