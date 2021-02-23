Brickell Biotech to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on March 9, 2021

 

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Brickell’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, March 9th to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To access the call, please dial 877-705-6003 in the U.S. or 201-493-6725 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13715394. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of Brickell’s website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for debilitating skin diseases with a focus on its lead asset sofpironium bromide for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis, Taltz, Gemzar, Prozac, Cymbalta and Juvederm. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can be successful in the marketplace and transform lives by solving currently unmet patient needs. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

Brickell Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
LifeSci Advisors
(617) 430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com




