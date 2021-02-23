Amplify Energy Schedules Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that it will report fourth quarter 2020 financial and operating results before the U.S financial markets open on March 11, 2021. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. CT to discuss the Company’s results. Interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (833) 883-4379 (Conference ID: 3731609) at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call or via the internet at www.amplifyenergy.com. A replay of the call will be available on Amplify’s website or by phone at (855) 859-2056 (Conference ID: 3731609) for a fourteen-day period following the call.



About Amplify Energy