 

Mimecast to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
23.02.2021, 22:10  |  34   |   |   

LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading security and cyber resilience company, today announced Peter Bauer, Mimecast Chief Executive Officer and Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference.  Mimecast’s presentation will begin at 3:30 PM EST on March 1, 2021. 

Investors may listen to a live webcast here.

The presentation will be available for 90 days following the live event in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.
Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

Mimecast Social Media Resources
LinkedIn: Mimecast
Facebook: Mimecast
Twitter: @Mimecast
Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights
Press Contact
Timothy Hamilton
Press@Mimecast.com
617-393-7122
Investor Contact
Robert Sanders
Investors@Mimecast.com
617-393-7074




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mimecast to Present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference LEXINGTON, Mass., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading security and cyber resilience company, today announced Peter Bauer, Mimecast Chief Executive Officer and Rafe Brown, Mimecast Chief Financial Officer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Blockchain Foundry Issues Compensation Options
POET Technologies Targets New Markets for Co-Packaged Optics and Optical Sensing Applications with ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Victory Square Technologies Inc. Portfolio Company GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. Announces ...
Final Results and NAV Update
McEwen Mining: Gold Bar Updated Feasibility Study Report Filed
Titel
EHang Responds to Deceptive Wolfpack Research Report
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s 3rd Generation Unit Has Increased Efficiency and ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
ReWalk Robotics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial Results
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:00 Uhr
The Mimecast Ecosystem Now Offers Over 60 Cybersecurity and Compliance Integrations
10.02.21
Mimecast to Present at the Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology and Internet Conference 2021
08.02.21
LYNX: Mimecast auf Rekordkurs: Hier könnten Sie ganz früh dabei sein
03.02.21
Mimecast Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results