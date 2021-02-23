Inventiva’s 2020 Full-Year Financial Results Presentation

Inventiva’s 2020 full-year financial results will be released on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm (New York), 10:00 pm (Paris).

Daix (France), February 23, 2021 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that its management team will host a webcast to present the Company’s full-year financial results for 2020 on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Frédéric Cren, Chairman, CEO and cofounder of Inventiva, Pierre Broqua, Chief Scientific Officer and cofounder of Inventiva, Jean Volatier, Chief Financial Officer of Inventiva, and Michael Cooreman, Chief Medical Officer of Inventiva, will hold a conference call in English, followed by a Q&A session, on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 8:00 am (New York), 2:00 pm (Paris).

The conference call and the slides of the presentation will be webcast live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wr8srgzq and also available on Inventiva’s onwards in the “Investors” – “Financial results” section.



To join the conference call, please use the code 3586531 after dialing one of the following numbers:

France: +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81

Belgium: +32 (0) 2 793 3847

Germany: +49 (0) 69 2222 2625

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 795 6614

Switzerland: +41 (0) 44 580 7145

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 192 8338

United States: +1 646-741-3167



Please note that the line will be opened 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

A replay of the conference call and the presentation will be available after the event at: http://inventivapharma.com/investors/financial-results-presentations/





About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH, MPS and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing two clinical candidates, as well as a deep pipeline of earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, its lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. Inventiva recently announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of patients with NASH and obtained Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH.